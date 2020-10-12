Strictly contestant Clara Amfo on taking critiques from the judges – “I’ve been known to clap back”

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 just around the corner, this year’s celebrity cohort are getting ready to wow the judges with their first outing on the dance floor.

While certain judges – *cough* Craig Revel Horwood *cough* – are renowned for giving the Strictly Come Dancing line-up brutally honest feedback, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has revealed that she’s not afraid to “clap back” if given unfair comments.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the upcoming series, Amfo said: “There’s a messed up part of me that is lowkey looking forward to Craig Revel Horwood saying something shady to me.”

“Because I feel like that makes the experience real,” she continued. “I can’t wait to just feel it.”

When asked whether she’d respond to the comments on the dance floor, Amfo said: “The thing is, I’ve been known to clap back when people are slick but at the same time, this is a competition.”

“I’m coming on here to be judged and to learn to be better, so you know, I think I can handle the shade. It’s constructive.”

The 36-year-old presenter currently hosts the mid-morning show on BBC Radio 1, and has since narrated E4’s Coach Trip and presented backstage of the BRIT Awards for ITV2.

Before Strictly’s official line-up was announced, Amfo teased her potential participation back in August, telling Metro.co.uk: “It’s an amazing show and I’d be honoured if they asked, I’m just a fan of the show.”

She’s since revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that she’s “absolutely terrified” of the dancing the waltz.

“Anything that basically requires I think a very dedicated sense of grace and poise, that’s what I’m afraid of,” she saod. “I think I suffer from nervous laughter and also my resting face, I look like I’m about to cry, and I haven’t mastered the in-between of that.”

“And I think for the waltz, you need that sort of face and that’s not who I am naturally so I’m quite nervous about it.”

The BBC recently released first-look pictures of this year’s line-up in classic Strictly attire, with Bill Bailey, Ranvir Singh, and Caroline Quentin dressed up in heavily-sequinned outfits.

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show will air 17th October on BBC One. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.