First look at the sequinned Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up as official pics unveiled

Fans have been offered a first glimpse at this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up all sequinned up in official shots ahead of the new series.

The new pics have been unveiled ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch show on Saturday 17th October, at which the celebrities will find out which professional dancer they will be partnered with.

All of this year’s contestants can be seen in the images with the exception of singer and former children’s TV presenter HRVY who is currently self-isolating after the Strictly star tested positive for coronavirus, with the star still hoping to recover in time to participate in the series.

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo is seen wearing a classic golden dress, and she’ll no doubt be going for gold in the competition too as she looks to get her hands on the famous Glitterball trophy.

Amfo has been a long-time fan of the show and revealed earlier this year that she would love to take part, so we’re sure that she’s relishing the opportunity to wear one of those famous sparkly outfits.

Comedian Bill Bailey opts for a characteristically comical pose as he shows off a blue and black patterned suit.

The funnyman might not be amongst the favourites to win the competition but he certainly looks ready for the dancefloor in the outfit!

Ranvir Singh looks delighted to be taking part, sporting a beaming grin as she shows off a glamorous dress, ready to take on the Latin numbers.

The Good Morning Britain presenter previously said that her first feeling on being confirmed for the line-up was one of complete terror, but she certainly seems to got over that terror for the photoshoot.

Caroline Quentin was the first celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s Strictly, and she’s wearing for a classic sequin-covered blue frock in the first-look images.

The Men Behaving Badly star has some dance floor experience from when she was a child – and even though a few decades might have passed since then, she looks excited to take part once again.

One Strictly contestant who must be especially determined to do well this year is Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who had to pull out of last year’s series with an injury.

He sports a spectacular bright pink waistcoat and jacket in the first look images, and he’ll be hoping have the chance to try a few more Strictly outfits before exiting the competition this time round.

Nicola Adams has swapped the boxing gear for dancing gear as the former Olympic gold medallist prepares to take part in the competition.

Adams, who will be part of the first ever same-sex couple on the show, wears trousers and a particularly sparkly jacket in the first-look images.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith was the final contestant confirmed for this year’s series , and the ex-politician has said she was speechless to be taking part.

She can be seen wearing a patterned dress in the first-look images, and looks ready to go one better than her previous dance competition experience – getting a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing 50 years ago.

It’s probably fair to say that Strictly outfits are more glamorous than military ones, and former Marine JJ Chalmers gets his first taste of the competitions extravagant costumes in the below shot.

Chalmers has said that he’s always looking to push himself out of his comfort zone, but he certainly looks comfortable in a shiny purple suit!

The Wanter star Max George sports a relatively understated first outfit, with a zipped down navy blue top and blue suit trousers.

He’ll be hoping to live up to the success of his former bandmate Jay McGuinness, who won the show in 2015, and so he’ll be hoping to show off many more outfits on the way to the latter stages of the contest.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith has previously expressed her excitement at the possibility of trying on some of the show’s famous outfits, saying, “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! ”

And she certainly seems to be enjoying her first taste of the outfits to come as she wears an eye-catching, sparkly blue dress.

Former NFL star Jason Bell is another celeb to have gone for a relatively understated look in the first-look images, similar to Max George he wears a zippered navy blue top and blue suit trousers.

