Kim Kardashian explains why Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending

Last month, the end of a pop culture era was signalled when it was announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was to end with its 20th season.

And now Kim Kardashian has explained why the time was right to end the show, which has been airing since 2007.

Speaking to Grazia, the star said, “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get on to season two.

“Now we’re on 20. Sometimes we just need a break, it’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years.”

She added, “We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives.

“And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

Kim’s explanation comes after her mother Kris Jenner had told US TV host and the show’s executive producer Ryan Seacrest, “I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time, I think, for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit… figure out what our next steps are.”

The news of the show’s cancellation was made official in September, with the 20th and final series set to air in 2021.

At the time, a message on Kim’s Instagram read, “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

In addition to 19 series so far, Keeping Up with the Kardashians has also spawned 12 spin-off series on E! including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

