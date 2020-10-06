See emotional scene from all-new Married at First Sight UK season five

The British version of Married at First Sight returns to Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday 6th October) for season five, but who are the brave hearts so intent on finding love that they’re prepared to marry a stranger they meet for the first time at the altar?

Unlike Married at First Sight Australia, which featured eight couples and 36 episodes of Machiavellian game-playing and extreme reality TV drama, the British version is less melodramatic and more of a genuine exercise in finding a love match.

The new four-part series consists of four singletons, who have been chosen from more than 7,000 applicants, and who have been rigorously grilled and analysed before they were matched by a new panel of expert matchmakers in the hope that they will fall happily in love.

In tonight’s Married at First Sight UK, the four love-seekers are:

Michelle, a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings, who has been matched with Owen, a 31-year-old IT sales manager from Sheffield. He also volunteers at a local children’s hospice.

Shareen, 47, is a mum to three grown-up-daughters. Originally from Durban, South Africa, Shareen now lives in Llanelli, South Wales. She is an events/sales manager and has never previously been married. Shareen has been matched with David, a 56-year-old sales director from Solihull. He was previously married for 10 years and has two older teenager children.

The Married at First Sight UK clip shows Shareen wedding dress shopping with her daughters and getting emotional about the prospect of marrying a stranger and everything that lies ahead.

Originally season five of Married at First Sight UK was intended to consist of four couples, but unfortunately two of the weddings were unable to go ahead because of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Married at First Sight, 9.30pm, Channel 4

