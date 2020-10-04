Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid joins Britain’s Got Talent finalists after leaving judges in hysterics

The Britain’s Got Talent judges selected another finalist on last night’s show as they sent comedian Nabil Abdulrashid through to the final phase of the competition.

The up and coming star from South London wowed judges in his initial audition, with Alesha Dixon choosing him to be her coveted Golden Buzzer act.

That fateful choice sent him straight through to the semi-final, where he faced tough competition from singer-songwriter Beth Porch, singing duo Soldiers of Swing, magician Hakan Berg, music troupe Shalom Chorale, unicyclist Wesley Williams, drummer Crissy Lee, and young magician Aidan McCann.

Ultimately, Abdulrashid made the top three alongside Shalom Chorale and Wesley Williams, ultimately taking a guaranteed spot in the upcoming final – but there’s still hope for last night’s other contestants.

In a variation from the usual format, the results of the audience vote will send through another top talent, but their identity won’t be announced until next weekend.

Abdulrashid’s hilarious stand-up routine offered a topical exploration of race in the UK, specifically focusing on how Black and Muslim people are treated in this country.

Check out his full set in the video linked below:

In a video interview shared by BGT after the final, Abdulrashid said: “You know, it’s just a shock, man. I’m going to the final. I hope I have made all of my supporters proud.

“I just hope that, anyone watching this, if you’ve ever been told you can’t do something, if you’ve ever worked hard at something and you didn’t get the result you wanted, just keep going, man. I’m living proof. Hard work pays off.”

Well said, @Nabilu. Hard work really does pay off! ???????? Congrats on making it to The #BGT Final ????#BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/leJ7dD97QW — BGT (@BGT) October 3, 2020

