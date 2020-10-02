Spitting Image puppets – here’s who appears in the BritBox revival

The 1980s satirical puppet series Spitting Image is returning for a brand new series – and with a whole host of brand new characters, from Dominic Cummings to Greta Thunberg.

The BritBox revival’s creative team is headed up by the original co-creator Roger Law, and features a whole host of new puppets. Here’s our complete guide to the puppet characters in the Spitting Image revival.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Who are Donald and Melania Trump? The President of the United States and the First Lady, respectively. Donald Trump’s much-imitated voice is pretty easy to parody (as seen in Spitting Image’s trailer), but we’ve yet to see how the series will approach the dynamic between husband and wife.

Boris Johnson

Who is Boris Johnson? Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and an old Etonian whose posh tones are parodied in the early clips we’ve seen of Spitting Image – almost as well as Matt Lucas’ impression for Bake Off…

The trailer for the Spitting Image revival also sees Boris team up with Donald Trump for a naked wrestle with Vladimir Putin.

Harry and Meghan

Who are Harry and Meghan? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively. Spitting Image’s puppets for the couple see Harry wearing a rugby top, while the creators have opted for the rather more questionable choice of huge hoop earrings for Meghan.

Charles and Camilla

Who are Charles and Camilla? The heir to the British throne, Charles, looks rather pained in the above picture – but then, he has just lost out on the “first prize” rosette, which is pinned to a triumphant-looking Camilla.

Michael Gove

Who is Michael Gove? A minister for the Cabinet Office, the British politician’s Spitting Image puppet is rather more horrifying than most.

James Corden

Who is James Corden? The actor and television presenter known for Gavin and Stacey and his Stateside late night series – on which he debuted Carpool Karaoke – appears on Spitting Image in what can only be described as a toupee shaped like a moustachioed cat. Clearly the Spitting Image creators still haven’t forgiven him for Cats…

Keir Starmer

Who is Keir Starmer? The Leader of the Opposition and leader of the Labour party, Starmer is also the alleged inspiration for Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones books.

Dominic Raab

Who is Dominic Raab? The British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, and apparently a black belt in karate.

Dominic Cummings

Who is Dominic Cummings? Cummings is a key advisor to Boris Johnson. In Spitting Image, his puppet wears a jester’s costume over his trademark hoodie – and a rather Machiavellian expression on his face.

Kanye West

Who is Kanye West? The rapper and musician is married to Kim Kardashian, and earlier this year made a short-lived bid to run in the the 2020 presidential election.

Prince Andrew

Who is Prince Andrew? Queen Elizabeth II’s son, the Duke of York – who was the subject of a much-discussed interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis late last year – will appear on the show in puppet form.

Greta Thunberg

Who is Greta Thunberg? Spitting Image’s resident “weather girl” (at least according to the show’s original co-creator Roger Law), the well-known teenage climate crisis activist will provide “tongue-lashings” to viewers.

Billie Eilish

Who is Billie Eilish? The Grammy-winning young pop star known for her softly-sung hits appears in the Spitting Image revival trailer – alongside much-needed subtitles for her inaudible mumbling…

Mark Zuckerberg

Who is Mark Zuckerberg? Founder of Facebook, the staring, pasty-faced puppet version of the tech mogul seems to suggest a rather anxious supervillain.

Vladimir Putin

Who is Vladimir Putin? The (of course) topless puppet-version of the President of Russia turns out to be teeny-tiny in comparison to Boris Johnson and Donald Trump – but he still manages to wrestle them both to the ground in a steam room.

Joe Biden

Who is Joe Biden? The first puppet seen to be wearing a mask, the US Democratic presidential nominee will no doubt have some run-ins with his opponent Trump in Spitting Image.

Piers Morgan

Who is Piers Morgan? A journalist and television personality, he’s a host on Good Morning Britain.

Priti Patel

Who is Priti Patel? The Home Secretary’s Spitting Image vampire puppet is the stuff of nightmares, showing Patel with fangs and a black cape.

The ten-part revival of Spitting Image is set to premiere exclusively on BritBox on Saturday 3rd October 2020, before airing weekly. Read our list of the best TV shows on BritBox, or take a look at what else is on with our TV Guide.