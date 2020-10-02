Drag Race star Silky Nutmeg Ganache gets new miniseries Shantay You Pray

Well halleloo, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans: another star queen is set to sashay on to our screens with their own solo project. And this time it’s the turn of (The Reverend Dr) Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

Titled Shantay You Pray, the series will focus on the season 11 queen as she spills the tea in sermons to viewers. And as a new exclusive preview clip shows, Silky will deliver a message of inclusion while dressed in fuchsia pink robe.

“Growing up in Mississippi, I grew up in the church, honey,” Silky says. “I knew that I was gay and people questioned me about that. But I realised over the years that no matter what religion you may be, it’s about being a good person.

“Shantay you pray! With me: Sister Mary Silky. Can I get an amen?”

As World of Wonder explains: “No matter what your religious beliefs are, everyone is welcome in the Church of Silky. Packed with hymnal music, bible readings, and motivational speeches, you will leave World of Wonder’s new series Shantay You Pray feeling empowered and closer to the Divine.”

Silky Nutmeg Ganache first made her name on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and reached that year’s final, losing to winner Yvie Oddly. Frequently called ‘Dr’ by host RuPaul Charles on her account of her Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership, Silky is also currently working on a PhD.

Shantay You Pray is available to viewers in the UK on WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service specialising in drag and LGBTQ+ programming.

Shantay You Pray airs weekly on WOW Presents Plus from 9th October at 8pm.