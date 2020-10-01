Selling Sunset’s Romain reveals his new role in season 4

In the market for more Romain Bonnet on screen? Then you’ll be pleased to learn the Selling Sunset regular has confirmed he will appear in the fourth season of the Netflix reality series ­– but with a slight twist.

“You’re definitely going to be seeing me on this season. But not as an agent,” he recently told LIT Entertainment News. “I’ve been working a lot with the Oppenheim Group as a project manager.”

The Selling Sunset cast member added: “We’ve been doing a lot of remodelling, before [clients] want to sell their house, or right away after the buy it, before they move in. We’ve been working a lot with them. So you’re definitely going to be seeing me on the show, but not as an agent.”

The Frenchman, who has appeared on the show since season one, also wasn’t shy revealing his opinion of realtor Davina Potratz. Saying she is a “negative” person, Romain claimed Davina had treated him and wife Mary Fitzgerald.

“I don’t want to have anything to do with her anymore. For me, the way she treats us as a couple and me as a man ­– you should never do something like that to someone you call a friend,” he said.

“If someone can do that, I don’t want to have anything to do with that person anymore. She can do as she wants, as long as she doesn’t interfere with my life.”

As fans will know, during Christine Quinn’s wedding in the season three finale, Mary and Potratz clashed when speaking about Chrishell and Justin’s divorce.

An airdate for season four of the reality show hasn’t yet been announced, but cast member Jason Oppenheim, recently said he didn’t think the COVID-19 pandemic would considerably delay the show.

He told Metro: “I don’t anticipate the coronavirus having too much of an effect. I don’t foresee any restrictions on filming because I think that we’re all together anyway, most of us. We’re interacting already, so I don’t think we’re at much risk simply having cameras around.”

So, until we hear more, there’s time to check out all your unanswered questions from Selling Sunset season three, including how much the Selling Sunset agents make, whether Selling Sunset is real or scripted and what happened to Tarek El Moussa.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.