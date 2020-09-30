I’m a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec head on location to the castle in North Wales

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have stoked excitement for new series by taking a selfie under a historic castle sign en-route to the filming location in North Wales Wales.

“Quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign…” they joked.

Quick trip to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If only there was a sign… ???????????????????????????????? @ITV pic.twitter.com/MyT3OkrJrr — antanddec (@antanddec) September 30, 2020

ITV recently confirmed that I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! would be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, in North Wales.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show.”

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! had also set up an extra camp at nearby Gwrych Castle, at Manorafon Farm Park, which boasts a menagerie of animals, a clue to what sort of trials the celebrities may be facing this year.

It’s not yet clear when I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! will start production or, in fact, when it will premiere, but the selfie would suggest the pre-production is well underway.

Another clue is the duo’s attire: their safari suits imply this year’s series will feature animal antics, while the compass around Ant’s neck might indicate the trials will include searches. It’s all conjecture, of course!

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is due to return in the autumn and while it usually broadcasts on ITV in late November and early December this year’s series is very different.

An added complication is that the county borough of Conwy is going into a local lockdown on Thursday, 1st October, according to Wales Online.

New local lockdown rules mean people will not be allowed to enter or leave the Conwy county borough area without a “reasonable excuse”, such as going to work, and will no longer be able to form, or be in, an extended household or bubble.

The rules are reviewed every fortnight.

