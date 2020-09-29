The baking continued tonight on another episode of The Great British Bake Off.

This week, the theme was biscuits and the contestants were tasked with making some interesting bakes from florentines to macaroons.

But unfortunately for one of The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants, their biscuits just didn’t have the right snap, and their Bake Off journey had to come to an end.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

There was tough competition in the Bake Off kitchen this week.

First up, was the Signature Challenge, which saw the Great British Bake Off contestants having to whip up some florentine biscuits, but not everyone could achieve the perfect snap.

Lottie, however, seemed to be the smart cookie of the competition, as she received the very first Hollywood Handshake of the series!

Next, was the Technical Challenge where the bakers had to make 12 identical coconut macaroons – six filled with chocolate and six piped with mango curd.

Dave managed to redeem himself and win the Technical Challenge following last week’s drama, which saw Bake Off’s Sura drop his pineapple upside down cakes on the floor.

Finally it was the Showstopper Challenge, and for this, the bakers had to make a 3D biscuit sculpture of a dinner setting.

Many opted for afternoon tea settings, while Peter went for a biscuit Scottish Haggis, which the Great Britsh Bake Off judges and hosts quite enjoyed.

The same couldn’t be said for Rowan, however, who once again undelivered with his Showstopper.

Although he did come through with the light effect at the top of his lighthouse, the judges thought he could do better.

Similarly, Makbul didn’t quite manage to pull off his 3D biscuit display of chai tea, opting to piece his sculpture together instead of moulding it as was recommended.

In the end, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood came to their decision and Matt Lucas announced that Makbul would be going home.

We guess that’s just the way the cookie crumbles.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm.