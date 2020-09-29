When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4’s release date? Everything you need to know

Series three of fishing series Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing came to an end at the weekend, with Bob and Paul packing away their buckets of bait and fishing lines.

But fans won’t have to wait too to see the comedy duo back in their boat, as the BBC have now confirmed that the fourth series will definitely be going ahead.

On September 29th, the network announced Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing would be returning for another season.

So what can fans expect from series four?

So far, we’ve seen Bob and Paul fish all over the UK, from the River Tweed on the Scottish border to South East England’s River Lea, so we anticipate great things from the next instalment.

Here’s everything we know so far, including when the series is likely to get back on air!

Will there be a series 4 of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

There will be!

Controller for BBC Two Patrick Holland announced the news on September 29th, saying: “With so many rivers left to fish, so many stories to be told, and so many new ways for Bob to fall over, it was inevitable that this glorious series would return. Thank you Bob and Paul for making a truly unique series.”

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4 release date

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but we do know it’ll be some time next year.

Shortly after the news was announced, a clip was posted on the official Gone Fishing Twitter account with Paul and Bob confirming the news.

In the video, Mortimer revealed they’d be back on screens next year, saying: “Hello there, it’s Paul and Bob here, proudly announcing series four, a new series coming up next year of Gone Fishing. What do you think about that Paul?”

Whitehouse replied: “Yeah man,” holding up his red scarf in celebration.

Series one began airing in June 2018, while both series two and three started in August 2019 and 2020 respectively – therefore, it’s likely that we’ll see another six episodes of the fishing comics in August 2021 (Covid-19 permitting.)

What is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing about?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing debuted in 2018, with comedians Bob Mortimer (Vic and Bob) and Paul Whitehouse (Harry & Paul) fishing in various parts of the UK.

The duo started the hobby together when they both found out that they were suffering from quite serious heart problems, and Whitehouse invited Mortimer to go fishing with him.

“I’ve never felt anything like it,” Mortimer told the RadioTimes.com in 2018. “There comes a moment when you realise that you’ve said nothing for an hour and a half. I haven’t thought about anything else. I haven’t worried about the past, or future. I didn’t find out until later that it was just a ruse to get me back into life. That he’d been conspiring with [his wife] Lisa.”

Over the last three series, the pair have fished all over Britain whilst having a good old chat and looking for different species of fish.

Who is in Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing?

BBC Two’s Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing stars UK comedy legends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

Paul Whitehouse is best known as one half of the comedy duo Harry & Paul with Harry Enfield, and starred in sketch comedy series The Fast Show. He has since appeared in films Alice in Wonderland, The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Bob Mortimer is part of comedy double act Vic and Bob with Vic Reeves but also makes regular appearances across the panel shows as well as Taskmaster, Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, Would I Lie to You and A League of Their Own.

Series 1, 2 and 3 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.