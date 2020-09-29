ITV announces new mystery game show Game of Talents – here’s how to apply

A brand new game show has been commissioned by ITV that will see contestants attempt to uncover “the secret talents of the public”.

Game of Talents, which has been created by Thames, will feature members of the public teaming up with celebs to investigate the hidden talents of eight mystery performers.

Basing their guesses just on the performer’s appearance and a few intriguing clues, the contestants will be tasked with working out whether they might be an opera singer, a weightlifter or even a fire eater, with a big cash prize at stake.

According to ITV, the show will blend the excitement of the talent show and the fun of a game show, while viewers at home can also guess along.

Thames Managing Director Amelia Brown said, “Game of Talents is a winning format and we can’t wait to bring it – along with lots of laughs, surprises and fun – to a UK audience.

“The show has a unique combination of performances mixed with game play that will entertain families ranging from young and old and everyone in between.”

And Katie Rawcliffe, the Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV added, “This programme offers a different and hilarious take on the talent show and we can’t wait to bring it to our viewers in 2021.”

There’s no word yet on who might host the new show but it will consist of seven hour-long episodes and is set to air on ITV from an as yet unconfirmed date in 2021.

Although the format is new to the UK it has already done well in other territories, with a third season set to begin in Spain, making it the latest new format to be taken on by ITV from overseas after the success of The Masked Singer earlier in 2020.

If you like the sound of the new show and fancy your chances at going for the cash prize, then you’re in luck – just email itvgameshow@thames.tv. for more information.

The show will be Executive Produced by Ashley Whitehouse for Thames and was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, Rawcliffe and Commissioning Editor, Entertainment Kevin O’Brien.

