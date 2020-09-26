Accessibility Links

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander hints she won’t be in season 4

The real estate agent says she's lost screen time because she doesn't "provide the drama"

Selling Sunset: Maya Vander

Ever since season three of Selling Sunset wrapped on Netflix, fans have been dying to know when season four will be dropping, especially after the drama surrounding Chrishell and Justin’s divorce.

And although the streaming site are yet to confirm a release date, it sounds like one star might be missing from the new series when it does return.

Oppenheim Group agent Maya Vander has hinted she might not be in the fourth segment, as she doesn’t “provide the drama”.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio‘s Access All Areas show hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, Vander said: “I don’t know if they even want me if they do season four because I don’t provide the drama!”

The mum-of-two believes she was featured less in the third series as the show chose to focus on other characters such as Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith, who recently joined the firm.

She continued: “Last season focused on Chrishell’s divorce and you had Amanza also, which is a new girl, so I totally lost I think screen time. But I don’t have an ego so I’m fine losing screen time. But I think you can show more of me a little bit as well! I don’t have an ego but they can show me more!”

Although she admitted she’s busy with her family life and her real estate work in Miami, Vander said she’d be “disappointed” if she wasn’t included in the new series.

“Being on the show on Netflix, it’s an amazing opportunity so I would be a little bit disappointed. Sure, I’m not providing the drama but I think I can add some value to it,” she explained.

Selling Sunset: Chrishell and Justin
Selling Sunset: Chrishell and Justin

The real estate agent went on to address why her private life doesn’t feature in the show as much as the other girls, admitting her husband likes to stay private.

“My husband is wonderful,” she said. “I wish I could show him in the show but unfortunately I cannot … I feel like maybe him being on a reality show, like our show, with all the drama and nonsense at times, I feel like it could risk actually him losing his job, so unfortunately I cannot show him as much.”

Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset’s Heather Young and Maya Vander
Netflix

Although the new season hasn’t been confirmed yet, the Selling Sunset cast are confident it will be going ahead.

Quinn recently dropped a major hint about the season four release date, as she responded to a fan on Twitter, saying: “We will reunite again same time next year!”

And Oppenheim boss Jason addressed rumours his brother Brett would be leaving to start his own firm.

He said: “I think Christine [Quinn] tried to fan those flames,” he laughed. “He’s not starting his own brokerage and hiring agents and competing; we’re still working together.”

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our handy TV Guide.

