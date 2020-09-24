Coronation Street star Faye Brookes confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2021

Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes has been confirmed as a Dancing on Ice contestant.

The actress is best known for playing Kate Connor on the long-running soap, and broke the news on Lorraine earlier today.

Brookes told host Lorraine Kelly “I’m so excited! I had to meet with the team, they had to see me on the ice and there was a coach to review the basics.

“The producers get to know you and this is the first time people will get to see me – not being a character, not hiding behind anything, just Faye ”

Faye admitted that she had a little experience on the ice, saying “I might be Bambi but my dad used to play ice hockey so we did that often. There were no official lessons but we had fun as a weekend activity.”

Brookes is the latest in a long line of soap stars to join the ice skating competition, including former co-stars Brooke Vincent and Samia Ghadie.

“As soon as this interview is over I can contact them but I’ve obviously had to keep this to myself,” Faye told Lorraine. “It’s the biggest secret I’ve kept in my life!

“I saw Brooke yesterday and I was desperate to tell her but I thought one more day and I’ll be able to. She’ll be my first text message after I’ve finished this interview.”

Brookes appeared on Coronation Street from 2015 until 2019, when her character Kate left to go travelling in the far East. She has also appeared in theatre productions of Grease, Shrek, and Legally Blonde, and launched performing arts school Fates Academy with Gareth Gates.

Ready to unleash her inner ice dancer, it's the fabulous @Faye_Brookes ???? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/zgxha7k38l — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2020

Brookes will be joining singer Myleene Klass, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, and actress Denise Van Outen in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

Denise Van Outen’s participation was accidentally revealed early on Loose Women yesterday, when TV presenter Linda Robson guessed Van Outen’s identity ahead of her official reveal. Warren-Plant was also announced yesterday during an episode of This Morning, following the reveal of Myleene Klass as the first Dancing on Ice contestant on Sunday night.

The 2021 series will once again be hosted by Willoughby and Schofield, while the judging panel consists of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

