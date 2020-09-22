Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

This Christmas, some famous faces will be stepping into the kitchen for a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special.

Advertisement

The celebs will be putting on their aprons and mixing it up, in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace one last time!

With Christmas just around the corner (well under 100 sleeps to be precise), rumours are already swirling about the line-up.

According to an insider, the producers decided to make this year’s Christmas special an “all-stars” version of the show bringing back some of our fave celebrity contestants over the years.

So, who can we expect to see back? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Craig Revel Horwood

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has reportedly signed up to take part in the Christmas special.

He was one of the finalists on the second-ever Celebrity MasterChef 13 years ago.

Craig used to work as a chef as a day job when he first started out in the industry, he also did well when he appeared on an episode of Ready Steady Cook and has had his own cookery slot on ITV’s Lorraine.

Vicky Pattison

(BBC/FC)

Geordie Shore original Vicky Pattison is also said to be joining the line-up. Vicky was a finalist in 2019, however, we’re not too sure how she’ll feel about returning to the kitchen given her last experience.

Following her stint, she admitted she found the journey to be pretty stressful.

She said: “I spent most of my nights crying into a glass of white wine in the bath because I was just so overwhelmed with the stress.” Is she about to put herself through it all over again?

Spencer Matthews

Getty Images

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer made it all the way to the finals in the 2018 series, however, he lost out to ex-EastEnders actor John Partridge.

Will he return to the kitchen to show off his skills once more?

Janet Street Porter

Getty Images

Loose Women’s Janet Street Porter narrowly missed out at winning after she was beaten by comedian Ade Edmondson in 2013’s Celebrity MasterChef. Will she manage to step up to the mark this time around?

Sam Quek

Getty Images

She appeared on Celebrity MasterChef this year but although she missed out on the top spot, after YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf was crowned the 2020 winner, she certainly impressed the judges and scared a lot of the other contestants along the way.

Both actor Phil Daniels and Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson told RadioTimes.com that she was their “biggest competition” during the show.

Judging by the mark Sam has certainly left behind, we wouldn’t be surprised if she returned for round two.

Rylan Clark-Neal

Getty Images

He reached the final of the show in 2015. Unfortunately he was pipped to the post by Pussycat Dolls Kimberly Wyatt, but he still managed to win over the viewers with his loveable personality and quirks.

We wouldn’t mind watching him create another McDonalds’ style Happy Meal on MasterChef again. Maybe he can make this one a little bit festive with some camembert dippers?

Riyadh Khalaf

BBC

Ok we know he’s the reigning champ, but he did so well in this year’s competition and he made viewers laugh as well.

We can just remember Riyadh shoving a spoon in Pete Wicks‘ mouth to stop him from crying while chopping an onion.

It’s possible we could see him or other Celebrity MasterChef winners on the Xmas special.

Angelica Bell

Getty images

Like Riyadh, the TV presenter has already won the competition. She took part in 2017, and cooked her way to John and Gregg’s hearts.

Angelica did recently return to Celebrity MasterChef kitchen to help judge this year’s competition, so she could already be in the know about this year’s Christmas special!

Andi Peters

Getty Images

He finished as a runner-up to Liz McClarnon on the third series of Celebrity MasterChef in 2008, so maybe this could be the presenter’s chance to earn his title…

Advertisement

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special will air this December. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide