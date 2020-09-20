Britain’s Got Talent results – who went through from the semi-final?

After the third Britain’s Got Talent semi-final, we have one more act confirmed for the grand final in October – and the victorious act on Saturday night was magician Magical Bones.

Advertisement

The evening’s entertainment including spectacular performances from the likes of choir Sign Along With Us and Indian dance troupe X1X, as well as drag queen Myra Dubois.

But ultimately it was Magical Bones who won a spot in the final after the judges’ vote, with David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo all choosing to send the act through after his incredible box trick.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The remaining acts from the night’s show still have one more chance to make it through to the final, with them all now awaiting the result of the public vote – which is open for viewers now.

Magical Bones joins two other confirmed finalists so far, with the comic juggler Steve Royle and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine having already booked their places in the last show.

With two more semi-finals still to come, the judges choices from each of those shows will also make it through to the final, as will the five winners of the public vote – with each of those victors set to be announced on the day of the final.

This year’s semi-finals have taken on a very different flavour after having been postponed back in March, with the five shows taking place on consecutive weekends rather than across one week as is usually the case.

Advertisement

The shows have also seen the introduction of a virtual studio audience, while head judge Simon Cowell has been unable to take part so far after injuring his back in an accident. Diversity member and former BGT winner Ashley Banjo has stepped in to fill his place on the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.