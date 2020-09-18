What order to watch The Kardashian spin-off series to really keep up

It’s been a very tragic month so far for Kardashian fans, after the family announced that there’d be no more Keeping Up with The Kardashians after 2021.

Sharing a post on her Instagram, Kim broke the news that KUWTK was being cancelled after what will be 14 years on screen.

But the fun is not over yet, with series 18 returning after a break on September 18th, and plenty more Kardashian shows where KUWTK came from.

Over the years, the sisters – and brother – have starred in their own spin-off series, sharing separate stories of their life.

And RadioTimes.com has just the order you need to watch them in to really keep up with all their shenanigans over the years, and they’re ALL available on Hayu, who are currently offering a free one month trial.

Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

The first spin-off series came just after season three of KUWTK, when single sisters Kourtney and Khloe headed to Miami in 2009 to open a second Dash store in Florida.

It also featured Khloé’s radio show at Y100, ‘Khloé After Dark’, co-hosted by Terrence J, and the day-to-day lives of the duo.

By the end of series one, Kourtney fell pregnant with her and Scott’s first child, Mason, and the birth was filmed on series four of KUWTK.

Khloe also got married to basketball player Lamar Odom and their wedding was featured in a season four special, titled Keeping Up with The Kardashians: The Wedding.

In 2010, Khloe, Kourt, Scott and baby Mason returned to Miami for a second season of their Miami spin off, but things were very different with a baby in tow and Khloe now married.

From the third season onward, Kim replaced Khloé, who had other work commitments. The third season began filming in October 2012, and premiered in January 2013. The series ended just before the eighth series of KUWTK, with Kim announcing she was expecting her first child with her now husband Kanye West.

A series of webisodes titled Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord were released following the show, which followed Disick as he showed viewers how to live like a “king”.

All three seasons of the series are available to watch on Hayu under the title Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

2. Kourtney and Kim Take New York

Next up is Kourtney and Kim Take New York. You might have to pause Kourtney and Khloe after season two to watch this and get the flow of events right, but you should be able to piece the story together and fill in the blanks here and there.

The spin-off debuted in January 2011, and followed Kourt and Kim as they opened another Dash shore in the Big Apple.

The second season, which aired in November 2011, followed Kim’s marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries that month.

However, the season was reworked to focus more on the couple’s troubles after Kim famously filed for divorce in October 2011 following just 72 days of marriage.

3. Khloe & Lamar

Perhaps one of the cutest spin-off series – before the couple’s divorce in 2016 – Khloe & Lamar followed the marriage of Khloe to basketball player Odom.

Featuring family friends from both sides, the show touched on Lamar’s personal struggles with his estranged father and Khloe’s identity issues after learning her mother had had an affair.

The series debuted on E! on April 10th, 2011, and wrapped in 2012.

4. Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons

Another show, another location. This series, sisters Kourtney and Khloe headed to the Hamptons to open another Dash store.

The boutique opened as a pop-up shop for the summer on the iconic Jobs Lane in Southampton Village, and as a family (Kourt had welcomed her second child Penelope by now) they rented a home on a peninsula in the Hamptons hamlet of North Sea.

5. Dash Dolls

This one isn’t based solely on the Kardashian sisters, but rather their employees at the their Dash boutique in Hollywood.

If you just can’t get enough of the sister’s fashion sense and business, then now would be a perfect time to watch the series which premiered in 2015, because as of April 2018, all Dash locations closed after 11 years of operation.

6. Kocktails with Khloe

Not an official Kardashian spin-off, this series saw Khloe hosting her very own chat show in 2016. Although it was cancelled after one season, it did have some very cool guests while it was on, including actress Tori Spelling, rapper T-Pain, Kim, Kanye, and their pals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

It’s worth popping this one on just to get a taste of the sisters’ lives outside of the family, and it’ll give you really good kocktail inspo, too, which you might just need for the next show…

7. Rob & Chyna

Things took a different turn for the family in 2016, when brother Rob Kardashian got into a relationship with the baby mum of Kylie’s boyfriend at the time, rapper Tyga (yes we’re still trying to get our head around it).

He proposed just months into their relationship, and they then announced they were expecting a child together.

The couple tracked the whole thing in their own E! reality show, title Rob & Chyna. The series was renewed for a second season, however, by then Rob and Chy had already called it quits.

From arguments, which saw Chyna yelling down the phone to Rob: ‘Are you still texting b*****s” to the birth of their daughter Dream, this was one explosive series!

8. Revenge Body with Khloe

Following on from Rob & Chyna, you might be looking for something more chilled, which is why it’d be a perfect time to watch Revenge Body with Khloe. The series debuted in January 2017, and saw Khloe helping two individuals to transform their lives through having a makeover and working with a personal trainer.

Grab the tissues, because this one is sure to bring tears of pure joy!

7. I Am Cait

In May 2015, the patriarch of the family Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce) came out as a transgender woman during a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer. Following a a two-part special on Keeping Up with the Kardashians titled “About Bruce”, E! green lit the documentary, I Am Cait. Not officially a Kardashian spin-off, the eight part docuseries focused on how Jenner was handling the aftermath of the transition, while also attempting to deal with various LGBT-related issues.

8. Life of Kylie

The last of the Kardashian spin-offs, Life of Kylie aired in August 2017 and followed businesswoman Kylie Jenner as she managed her make-up line.

Although there was only one season, it’d be best to save this one to last as it takes us closer to the current times and looks ahead to Kylie’s life as a billionaire and a mum.

During the series, she spoke openly about wanting to become a mum, and the year after, she actually welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster with her now ex, rapper Travis Scott.

If you’re obsessed with Kylie’s Lip Kit business and are all about the youngest sisters’ style, then you’ll love Life of Kylie. It’s certainly one of our favourites!

How to watch Keeping Up with The Kardashians?

Season 18 of KUWTK will return to E! on September 17th at 8pm in the US and episodes will air weekly on Thursday nights.

The episode will then be available to stream on Hayu on September 18th, and will air on E! in the UK on Sunday September 20th, at 9pm.

Season 18 of Keeping Up with The Kardashians returns to Hayu on September 18th. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.