How to watch the Emmy Awards 2020
The 72nd will be a virtual event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - here's how to tune in.
The Emmy Awards – the so-called ‘Oscars of television’ – will look a look a little different this year post-pandemic, with the usual glitz and glamour of the LA-based ceremony and red carpet relegated to a virtual-only event.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic viral Emmys photo will be a thing of the past, as celebrities will be presenting, accepting – and celebrating – the awards from the comfort of their own homes this autumn.
However, that doesn’t mean that it won’t be worth tuning in to see how British and Irish talent fare this year, with the likes of Succession’s Brian Cox and Normal People‘s Paul Mescal among the stars nominated.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Emmy Awards 2020.
What time are the Emmy Awards 2020 on TV?
This year’s Emmy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday 20th September at 8 pm E.T. for US-based viewers. In the UK, the ceremony will air on Sky One on Monday 21st September from 11pm BST.
While the show won’t be broadcast internationally for free, UK viewers can watch via the Emmys website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.
Who is hosting the Emmy Awards 2020?
The virtual awards will be presented by chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Emmys three times in the past.
It was previously revealed that the ceremony would be held virtually in a leaked letter from Emmy execs to the presenting nominees, as revealed by Variety.
The letter reads, “As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th.
“This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”
It continues: “We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice.
“We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on-screen’ moments.”
Who is nominated for an Emmy Award 2020?
Last year’s Emmy Awards was dubbed by US press as a “British invasion” following a number of wins for home-grown talent and shows, including Fleabag, Killing Eve, Chernobyl, A Very English Scandal, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
This year a slate of British talent have also received nods, including Succession stars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Harriet Walter; Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer; The Crown‘s Olivia Colman; and Westworld star Thandie Newton, in addition to Irish actor Paul Mescal for his role on Normal People.
You can read the full list of Emmy 2020 nominations here.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (POSE)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Competition Programme
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
