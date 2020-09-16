Meet Loriea, GBBO contestant and diagnostic radiographer

The much-awaited 2020 series of The Great British Bake Off begins next week, and now that this year’s contestants have been revealed, fans can’t wait for the eleventh series to kick off on Channel 4.

Featured in the 12-person line-up is Durham-based Loriea, a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer who will be drawing on her Caribbean roots when baking for Paul Hollwood and Prue Leith.

While she cites her cool and calm nature as a strength, will Loriea be able to withstand the pressure inside the Bake Off tent?

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants Loriea.

Who is GBBO contestant Loriea?

Jamaica born and raised, Loriea has used baking as a means of celebrating her Caribbean roots for a long time.

The diagnostic radiographer moved to the UK when she was 15-years-old, but started baking aged five alongside her maternal grandmother, who has largely influenced her cooking style.

Loriea is a big fan of including coconut, chillies and cinnamon in her food and rarely follows a recipe exactly, but instead likes to think of ways in which she can tweak each one she reads to make it her own.

Loriea’s husband, Peter, is the 27-year-old’s biggest fan of her culinary skills – in particular, her Jamaican patties.

When Loriea isn’t donning an apron or working long hours at the hospital, she enjoys practicing macramé – a craft involving the knotting of materials – and growing up, the GBBO contestant was really into athletics, having even met Usain Bolt.

What are Loriea’s strengths?

“My strength is my cool and calm nature and my ability to work well under pressure. Outside of these I think I have great strengths with blending untraditional flavours. However, these are not always to everyone’s taste.”

What are Loriea’s weaknesses?

“On the other hand, my weakness lies in my inability to follow a recipe without having to put my own twist in, I struggle to think in a simplistic way.”

What has Loriea said about joining Bake Off?

The Durham-based amateur baker was “quite excited” to enter the iconic Bake Off tent and found the build up to the competition a “welcome distraction”.

“However, on day one I had to focus on the reasons I had entered the competition and my love of baking,” she added.

On her fondest memories from the competition, Loriea said that the friendships she made in the tent were the most memorable moments for her.

“What stands out the most is the close bond we had made already, as well as how supportive we all were to each other, despite coming from various backgrounds,” she said. “Basically, it was like catching up with long lost friends.”

When asked which Bake Off alumni she would want in her lockdown bubble, she said series eight’s Liam Charles – presenter of Bake Off: The Professionals and judge on Junior Bake Off.

“He seems really caring, jovial and full of life,” she said. “He is also a very innovative baker and those are qualities I see in myself.”

When is GBBO back?

Bake Off is back on September 22nd, airing on Channel 4 at 8pm.

The broadcaster announced the 11th series official start date via GBBO’s Twitter account, writing: “Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all cast and crew lived in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks in order to film the series, with production following a “two days on, two days off” schedule.

The series, which will see Matt Lucas’ debut as host alongside Noel Fielding, began production in July and ended in August.

The Great British Bake Off starts on Channel 4 on September 22nd at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.