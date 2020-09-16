The Graham Norton Show returns to the studio for new series

The Graham Norton Show is returning to BBC One next month, with the popular comedian heading back into his chat show studio for the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

The previous series aired during the coronavirus lockdown, with Norton presenting from home and chatting virtually to his guests via web video link.

However, the decision has been made to return to his familiar studio setting for the next run, where Graham will talk to some guests in person from a safe social distance, while others will call in remotely.

Certain changes have been made to the regular setup to ensure that the latest COVID-19 guidelines are being adhered to, most notably Graham’s famous big red sofa being replaced by individual red chairs spaced apart from each other.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The live studio audience will return but it will be a smaller crowd than usual, which will allow space in the seating area for social distancing.

In the series 28 premiere next month, Graham’s guests in the studio will include actor Rupert Everett, Ghosts star and comedian Lolly Adefope as well as writer Sara Pascoe, with a musical performance from Róisín Murphy.

Murphy will be performing her recent single, Murphy’s Law, which is taken from her upcoming fifth studio album, Róisín Machine, due for release on 2nd October.

The legendary Dolly Parton and acclaimed British actor Riz Ahmed will also feature in the episode, but they will be joining remotely by video link.

Coinciding with his return to the studio, The Graham Norton Show will also move back to its later time slot of 10:45pm on Fridays, after temporarily shifting to 9pm for its unique lockdown series.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show returns to BBC One on Friday 2nd October at 10:45pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.