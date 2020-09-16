How to watch Drag Race Holland in the UK – plus see the first trailer

RuPaul’s Drag Race is expanding to yet another country as the finest Dutch queens prepare to go head-to-head in the latest iteration.

Drag Race Holland will see 10 performers taking part in challenges to find who is the best of all, including the now legendary lip-sync battles that have become a firm favourite among fans.

The first trailer introduces us to the larger-than-life personalities on board for the first season, as well as showing off host Fred Van Leer, who himself has a drag alter-ego.

The extended clip also teases a brand new Pit Crew and some of the epic transformations this year’s contestants have in store for us.

For non-Dutch speakers, the series will be subtitled in English, Spanish and Portuguese, so there are plenty of viewing options for when it finally arrives in the UK later this week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to watch Drag Race Holland in the UK

Drag Race Holland will be available to viewers in the UK on WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service specialising in drag and LGBTQ+ programming.

New subscribers can start a seven-day free trial, followed by a subscription fee of £3.49 per month. WOW Presents Plus is available to watch on your computer, as well as Apple and Android mobile devices and TVs.

WOW Presents Plus is also available through Roku and via FireTV.

What is WOW Presents Plus?

Wow Presents Plus is the streaming service from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Featuring 450+ hours of content, it houses some of the biggest LGBTQ+ content in the world; including Werq The World (seasons one and two), RuPaul’s Drag Race (seasons one to 10) RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (seasons one to five), RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, UNHhhh, Morning T&T and critically acclaimed documentary films: When the Beat Drops, Becoming Chaz, Party Monster and Out of Iraq.

Offering a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, WOW Presents Plus is available in the UK for £3.49 p/month.

Who is the host of Drag Race Holland?

Dutch TV presenter and stylist Fred van Leer will be the host of the series.

The star made his television debut in 2009 working on RTL’s Dames in de Dop. He went on to became a coach in Holland’s Next Top Model and in 2012 van Leer created Shopping Queens, his own daily program on RTL 5 where candidates competed with each other to be the best-dressed of the week.

Most recently he presented Say Yes To The Dress Benelux and Fred van Leer: Everything Out Of The Closet.

He celebrated the Drag Race Holland gig in a recent video on Instagram:

Fred van Leer said of his exciting new role: “I still can’t believe I’ll host Drag Race Holland with the blessing of RuPaul! What a dream! This program is everything I believe in and stand for! It’s all about charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I can’t wait to see all the fantastic creations of the queens on the runway, the lip syncs and all the challenges we created.

“A first message to our queens: You’d better work b***h! Good luck and don’t f**k it up!”

Who are the Drag Race Holland judges?

Drag Race Holland will have one permanent judge, Nikkie Plessen, a Dutch fashion designer and TV personality, who will be joined each week by two guest judges.

Plessen said: “What appeals and inspires me the most in drag is that it involves so much creativity and that it goes beyond just creating a beautiful outfit. With my fashion background it is amazing to be part of this. But girls you gotta do something for it… you’d better work that runway hunnies!”

Guest judges who will join the panel several times across the series include YouTube superstar NikkieTutorials, comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries, singer Roxeanne Hazes and fashion designer Cleas Iversens.

Model Loiza Lamers, singer Ruth Jacott, actor Rick Paul van Mulligen, singer and presenter Ryanne van Dorst, pride ambassador Amber Vineyard, singer Edsillia Rombley and television presenter Carlo Boszhard will also make an appearance in the first season.

Is there a Drag Race Holland trailer?

Yes! Check out an extended first look below:

Drag Race Holland premieres weekly from Thursday 17th September at 11pm on WOW Presents Plus. For more information visit the WOW Presents Plus website. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.