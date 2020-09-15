Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli explains his role in 2020 series

We won’t be seeing Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing‘s judging panel this series, but the Italian stallion himself has confirmed he’ll be dropping in on the show in a different capacity.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, the dancer and choreographer explained he’ll be appearing on the results show via video link each week.

“I will watch the show and then we’ll do a segment which will be shown on the results show – it’s like another view,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to interfere in the judging process because I’m not there. There’s things you see when they’re 8ft away from you. Craig [Revel Horwood], Shirley [Ballas], Motsi [Mabuse] know exactly what they’re doing.

“[It will be] my point of view, overall, pointing out this and that. I’m glad that I’m able to do it.”

Will we see @Brunotonioli on Strictly this year????? He might be living out in LA this year but he reveals he’ll still be part of the show. He also tells @ranvir01 to watch out for @CraigRevHorwood ???? pic.twitter.com/SSX6NOzeVY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 15, 2020

The 64-year-old also gave advice to GMB presenter Ranvir Singh, who was confirmed as the fourth celebrity to sign up for this year’s series last week, warning: “Watch for Craig!”

Tonioli, who has been a judge on the long-running BBC show since its first series in 2004, can’t appear in person for the 2020 season as he’s unable to fly between LA – where he films Dancing with the Stars – and the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC confirmed in August that Tonioli would be involved in the Sunday night results show throughout the upcoming series, which starts on Saturday 24th October, and that he is also set to appear in the final and semi-final of the competition in person.

This year’s series will look slightly different due to COVID-19 – the professionals have been isolating in Strictly bubbles prior to filming, the studio audience has been scrapped and Blackpool Week will not be happening.

That hasn’t stopped a variety of celebrities signing up to take part however – the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line-up was announced last week, with the likes of comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin, boxer Nicola Adams and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing joining this year’s cohort.

