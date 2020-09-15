Married at First Sight Australia viewers stunned by Ashley and Troy’s passionate kiss

The latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia featured the surprise of season five when Troy Delmege and Ashley Irvin went on their final date before their final commitment ceremonies (there are a lot of finals in this show) – they kissed and it didn’t look forced!

Ashley has spent much of season five of the E4 reality show grimacing and squealing in response to Troy’s constantly misplaced and inappropriate comments and approaches. Why on earth was she still there when he so clearly made her skin crawl?

Then came the U-turn of all U-turns.

But before that amazing moment came another creepy crawley approach from Troy when he was all hands with Ashley on the beach. Viewers were feeling universally disturbed by his moves.

Can’t stand the way Troy is rubbing Ash’s stomach ???????? too low down Troy, move up a couple cm you won’t look so seedy then #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — lynz ????????????????❤️???? (@lynzi_lynz) September 15, 2020

As many viewers have commented throughout season five, Troy is in serious need of some lessons in how to behave with women. Are their picture books which may be able to help a grown man?

How is Ashley not covered in bruises!?! Criminy can someone *please* teach Troy how to read body language and get him 2 picture books, one of how to touch a woman in public and one of how to touch a woman amourously #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Eilidh Nash (@EilidhNash) September 15, 2020

Ashley recoiled as she usually does at his touch. “That scene was almost as cringe as the beach scene of him trying to eat her,” wrote one fan on social media.

When will Troy absorb it in his head that Ashley really isn’t interested in him?? That scene was almost as cringe as the beach scene of him trying to eat her ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — H (@hhxmmond) September 15, 2020

It earned the post of the episode, in our opinion: “Ashley’s warming up to Troy in the same manner as the proverbial frog in a pot of slow-boiling water.”

Ashley's warming up to Troy in the same manner as the proverbial frog in a pot of slow-boiling water. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 15, 2020

Then it happened. The romantic beach date, complete with a surfer dude playing guitar, somehow miraculously changed Ashley’s feelings.

This viewer was not alone in being shocked by their sudden, passionate kiss.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia troy again

I cant honestly work out if he's so dim, that he can't see she repulsed him, is it his ego? Is he naive in the ways of romance?

What is it?!

And omg theyre snogging as I'm tweeting ???? — B is for…???? (@Bunnysheeepy) September 15, 2020

Then Troy stood up and reached into his pocket as if he was going to make a grand romantic gesture… or something completely obscene. It was hard to tell.

Not gonna lie. I really thought troy was gonna pull something else out ????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — zowie (@Zoe55361050) September 15, 2020

You were not alone! Many on social media had the same anxiety.

Laughing at all the tweets where viewers are worried Troy is about to flash Ashley at the beach ????????#marriedatfirstsightaustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) September 15, 2020

Instead, Troy produced a romantic poem and recited it. He was never going to topple Lord Byron as the new king of romantic poetry, but it worked a treat with Ashley.

Viewers were perplexed by Ashley’s transformation.

Who is that person on the beach with Troy…???? that can’t be Ashley, surely… ???????? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) September 15, 2020

Many wondered if Ashley might have hit the Champagne bucket one too many times.

Is Ashley totally pissed ???? talk about a turnaround #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Natasha Harrison (@NatashaHarrisox) September 15, 2020

The trailer for the next episode of Married at First Sight Australia teased another “final”, the last dinner party and Ashley asking her husband if he meant what he said when he declared his love for her. Yikes! Are they going to be this season’s success story?

