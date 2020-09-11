Gordon Ramsay to host new BBC prime time game show Bank Balance

Gordon Ramsay may be best known for his work as a celebrity chef, but he’s about to step into a new role in his next BBC One series: game show host.

Ramsay has been confirmed as the host of Bank Balance, a new series which was devised and produced by the chef’s production company Studio Ramsay and will air in a prime time slot on BBC One.

Exact details about the nature of the show have not been revealed but it is described as a “high-stakes, high-pressure, game show” that sees contestants attempt to build a fortune for themselves using “precision knowledge and nerve” while facing the risk of losing all their money in an instant.

Ramsay certainly seems excited about the show, saying, “This is going to be truly epic. It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance.

“I’m so happy to be working with the fantastic team at the BBC and cannot wait to get in the studio and start stacking those gold bars!

Meanwhile, the BBC’s Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, Kate Phillips, said, “Bank Balance is a great format where contestants need to balance nerve with knowledge. And Gordon will be a formidable and unforgettable host.”

The series will begin filming later this year.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced another new show featuring the celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, but it is understood that series has now been postponed until 2021.

