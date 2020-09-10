Best and most iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashian moments

We actually shed a tear when Kim Kardashian announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was coming to an end after what will be 14 years on screen.

Advertisement

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashian,” she announced in a statement on the KUWTK cancellation alongside a promo picture from the first season which aired all the way in 2007.

Over the years, the famous family has kept us entertained with their lavish lifestyles, fights, catching sayings – can we get an “okurrr!”- and jaw dropping moments.

With the series coming to an end in 2021, RadioTimes.com looks back at some of the most iconic scenes, from Kim’s epic meltdown when she lost her diamond earring in the ocean, to Scott Disick’s hilarious impressions.

Catch up with KUWTK on hayu now.

Kris Jenner’s wet and wild photoshoot

Kim, Kourt and Khloe couldn’t believe their eyes when they came home to their mum Kris having a photoshoot in the pool.

Wearing nothing but a white vest, Kris could be seen showing off her assets as she posed for the camera.

“Mum, is this ok?” Khloe asked. “Why are your t**s out?”

“That is so embarrassing for your life and your soul!” Kourtney then iconically proclaimed. Kris, seemingly oblivious to everything continued to smoulder at the camera. Salute the queen.

YouTube

That time people tried to ruin Kim’s “moment” of getting a Bentley so she hit Khloe with her bag

One of the most iconic moments from the E! show came when Kim treated herself to a Bentley as she was making more money.

She decided to go to a dealership with her sisters, however, the car wasn’t ready at the time and salesman was rude to Kourt and Khloe.

Kim didn’t stand up for them and back home, an argument broke out as Kim overheard Khloe badmouthing her. “Don’t be f***ing rude!” she said as she came through the door, and hit Khloe with her handbag.

At which point, Kourt hilariously quipped: “Are you f***ing kidding me!”

Till this day, TikTokers are recreating to this scene, and we don’t blame them!

Scott Disick as Todd Kraines

Scott pranking his kinda-mother-in-law Kris while doing an impersonation of their family friend Todd Kraines has got to be one of the funniest things on KUWTK.

Although only a small moment, it’s kept viewers laughing episode after episode.

Kris was convinced actual real life man Todd was calling her and being, well a little infuriating. But it was only Scott on the other end of the phone pranking the momager. Repeatedly.

Art Vandelay

One of the later seasons saw Khloe and Scott pranking momager Kris after she art-shamed Khloe. The pair decided to come up with a fictional artist named Art Vandelay and got Kris interested in his work – a couple of splashed paint pieces Khlo created in her garage.

The joke reached new heights, however, when Kris’ assistant asked for details so Kris could get her new paintings appraised and insured.

Khloe and Scott decided to come clean, but not before inviting Kris to lunch at Nobu with Art Vandelay – a guy named Sam Richardson who showed up in a shirt with flamingos all over it.

Throughout the meal, Kris gushed that he was her new “best friend”, so you can only imagine the look on her face when Khloe and Scott broke the news to her. Absolutely priceless!

Kim taking a selfie while Khloe was going to jail

Viewers will remember this moment like it was yesterday. Back in 2008, Khloe violated her probation after getting a DUI, so faced up to 30 days in jail and enrolment in an alcohol treatment program. However, instead of comforting her sister on the way to the station, Kim found the opportunity to take selfies. At which point Kris uttered the iconic line: “Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister’s going to jail!”

Khloe didn’t actually spend 30 days in jail, and was released after less than three hours due to overcrowding, but the episode remains a fan-favourite.

Hayu

Kim trying to explain to North why she’s famous

What do you do when your child asks why you’re famous, and the whole world knows it’s because you starred in a sex tape? Kim had that very issue when her daughter North West, seven, questioned her about why everyone is always taking photos of them.

She said: “My name is Kim Kardashian and daddy is Kanye West and daddy is a singer, performer, artiste. Mummy… has so many talents, I can’t even begin to name them!” We guess that’s one way to explain it!

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

When Kim lost her diamond earring

This moment probably shouldn’t have been as funny as it was because of how distressed Kim was. Her then-partner Kris Humphries threw her in the sea on their family trip to Bora Bora and she lost one of her $75,000 diamond earrings.

“My earring’s gone! Oh my god, I’m going to cry, my diamond earring,” she screamed before bursting into tears.

Enter Kourt with the perfect one-liner: “Kim, there’s people that are dying!”

Luckily – for Kris Humphries’ sake – Kylie managed to retrieve the earring after diving into the sea to get it, but this became the beginning of Kim’s iconic crying face which became a worldwide meme.

Kim and Kanye’s engagement

This will forever be one of our favourite moments when Kanye popped the question to Kim. Ye rented out the entire AT&T Park and asked Kim to be his wife on her 33rd birthday. It brings tears to our eyes just thinking of it!

Clever News

When Kim and Kourtney had a fight

While there were many happy moments on the series, KUWTK isn’t short of drama. Series 18 opened with sisters Kim and Kourt going at each other. The pair ended up having a fight, after Kim pointed out that the other sisters didn’t have the same work ethic as she and Khloe.

She said: “Mum is so used to me and Khloe going on our deathbeds…” before shutting down Kendall, 24, when she objected.

“No, you’ll get anxiety and it’s hard for you,” she added. “You don’t care about stuff.”

At this point, a clearly offended Kourt waded in and said: “You act like I don’t do s***. You have this narrative in your mind.”

And all hell broke loose, as Kourt then chucked a bottle of water at her younger sister, grabbed her and threatened to “literally f***'” Kim up.

The pair have put the brawl behind them now, but if made for some pretty, juicy conversation at the beginning of the season.

“ABCDEFG I have to go!”

Another TikTok inspo, Kourt once used the alphabet to get out of an argument with Scott. Kourt and on-again-off-again partner Scott were having a conversation and she clearly wasn’t interested. So when Scott asked: “So, are we in agreement?” she responded: “ABCDEFG, I have to go!”.

Scott then asked like we were all thinking: “Well what the heck does ABCDEFG mean?”

“It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over!” Kourtney said.

Point taken.

Kris Jenner’s animal gifts

Kris is famous for her lavish gifts. One time, she bought Kylie a baby pig named Wilber and in another episode, she adopted a monkey for the day, dressed it up in baby clothes and even put a nappy on it. Honestly, you can’t make this stuff up!

But in one of our favourite moments, Ky mistakenly thinks the pig Kris is holding is a chicken… you have to see it to believe it.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner rapping

Another hilarious moment came when Kris decided to invite some rappers over to the house for some cookies and milk (vodka). The momager could be seen thugging it out to some rap music while wearing chains and drinking from red cups, as she quipped: “This ain’t no Luther Vandross!”