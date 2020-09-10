ITV announces Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack as new Celebrity Juice captains

After much speculation ITV has now confirmed that actress and comedian Emily Atack will join presenter Laura Whitmore as the new team captains for Celebrity Juice.

Advertisement

The duo will join funnyman Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis) for the next series.

The friends have appeared as guests on Celeb Juice in the past. However, this will be the first time they are taking charge of their own teams and going head-to-head as team captains.

Speaking of her new role, Atack said: “Every time I’ve been on Juice in the past I’ve had such a good time, and now I’m doing it with two of my best mates and I’m a ruddy team captain!!! Can’t believe it. I dread to think what we’re going to be faced with, but Whitmore should know that I won’t be backing down and she is going to have some tough competition. But more importantly a wonderfully hilarious time. Bring it on!”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Whitmore added: “I’m so thrilled to be part of the Celeb Juice Family. I’ve been the biggest fan for years, I used to go and sit in the audience when I first moved to London and can’t believe I’m a team captain now! I can’t wait to see what Keith has got lined up for Emily and I this series… From past experiences, nothing would surprise me. I cannot wait to get stuck in and lead my team to victory each week… I love you Emily, but watch out! I’m so excited to start!”

Pleased with his new team captains, Lemon gushed: “Can’t wait to start new celeb juice with old friends. Exciting times ahead! The funnest job ever!”

Atack and Whitmore’s’s new roles come after This Morning host Holly Willoughby announced her departure from the ITV2 series in May following “12 years of fantastic chaos.”

Fearne Cotton completed the original panel as a captain, but she left she show in 2018, 10 years after the first episode in 2008.

ITV

Keith, Emily and Laura will be joined by a host of famous guests who will partake in brand new weird and wonderful games alongside the usual mix of hilarious stunts and challenges.

Viewers will get to see the exciting new line-up in action when the series returns to TV this Autumn on ITV2, with two 60-minute specials to follow.

We can’t wait!

Advertisement

Celebrity Juice returns to ITV2 this Autumn. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.