First Strictly: The Best Of special headed to BBC One this month ahead of 2020 series

BBC favourite Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens this month in a new retrospective series looking back at the most memorable performances from the show’s themed weeks.

Each instalment in the four-episode series will tackle another of the competition’s special editions, from movies, musicals, Blackpool week and the grand final.

Regular presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return for the special, which will see judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli fondly remember the brightest moments in Strictly history.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals and some special guests will join the trip down memory lane, recalling the ambitious group dance numbers and amazing efforts from celebrity contestants.

Alex Scott, Alexandra Burke, Ashley Roberts, Debbie McGee, Ed Balls, Emma Barton, Faye Tozer, Frankie Bridge, Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher, Lauren Steadman, Louis Smith, Ore Oduba, Reverend Richard Coles, and Scott Mills are confirmed to be featured in the series.

The judges will be chatting via video call, in accordance with current social distancing restrictions, ahead of the start of the main competition.

Strictly: The Best Of will air its first episode at 7:30pm on Saturday 19th September on BBC One, with new episodes coming each weekend ahead of the main series.

Strictly is expected to return in October, with the Strictly Come Dancing line-up now fully announced, including actress Caroline Quentin, comedian Bill Bailey and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams.

Adams will be performing in Strictly’s first ever same-sex couple, a milestone for the show that catches it up with ITV competitor Dancing On Ice.

Strictly: The Best Of begins on Saturday 19th September at 7:30pm on BBC One.