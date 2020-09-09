Accessibility Links

Martin Clunes reveals why he’s backing Caroline Quentin to win Strictly

The actor reckons his Men Behaving Badly co-star has what it takes to go all the way.

Martin Clunes and Caroline Quentin from Men Behaving Badly

The full Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2020 was only confirmed last week, but Martin Clunes has already made it clear who he’s backing to go all the way.

The Doc Martin actor says that his money is on Caroline Quentin, who starred alongside him in Men Behaving Badly and was one of the first celebrities announced for this year’s series.

Speaking on Loose Women yesterday, the actor was asked by the panel how well he expected his former co-star to do on Strictly Come Dancing – and he was full of praise for her chances.

“I can’t wait. She’ll be brilliant. She’s a trained dancer,” he said. “You’ll be amazed. And she can sing like a bird. I can’t wait. She’ll win it.”

Quentin is one of 12 famous faces who have signed on for this years series, with her competitors including comedian Bill Bailey, boxer Nicola Adams, singer Max George, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh NFL pundit Jason Bell and returning Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

After she was confirmed for the series, Quentin said that she’s “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” in Strictly Come Dancing.

And she was rather more coy about her chances than Clunes, claiming that, while she does have some ballet and tap experience, having studied dance as a child, she’s not sure how much of a boost that will give her when it comes to Strictly.

“I do remember what I learnt,” she said, “but my knees are 50 years older!”

It’s not yet clear which professional Quentin will be partnered with for the series, but some of the male dancers confirmed for the series are Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

