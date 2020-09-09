Married at First Sight Australia teases explosive dinner as Charlene attacks Dean after wife-swapping chat

Married at First Sight Australia featured the Girls and Boys’ Night specials on Wednesday, where the husbands and the wives got the opportunity to chat about each other or, in other words, have a right old “bitch” about each other.

Advertisement

“That is the point [of the nights],” Charlene Perera told her mild-mannered, anxious husband Patrick Miller.

When the boys’ conversation descended to chat about wife-swapping, Patrick and John were extremely uncomfortable and it teased a classic episode to come, where Charlene explodes and confronts Dean Wells about starting a vile hypothetical wife-swapping discussion.

Charlene mocked Dean after the dinner party for complaining: “‘Why am I always the bad guy?’

“Why do you think, you douchebag!”

Ahh yes, tomorrow night Charlene is gonna show us what she’s all about!! The men don’t know how to learn from lessons and never prepare themselves for the consequences. Yikes, is all I can say ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — H (@hhxmmond) September 9, 2020

Fans of the E4 blind date reality show were loving Patrick and Charlene’s moves on the show.

I CANT wait to see Charlene drop a bomb on that dinner table. She’s the perfect one to do it too coz everyone can hear her lol #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia — I’m not 5n (@MoreIvie) September 9, 2020

Earlier, mother’s boy Patrick was soon in the thick of the action as the beers flowed on the boys’ night: he took exception to the poor advice the boys were giving Telv Williams’ after his argument with Sarah Roza.

Patrick scored plenty of bonus points with Married at First Sight Australia viewers by asking Telv outside, not for a fight, but to talk discreetly about things, unlike Nasser and Dean’s blunt method of telling him where he’s gone wrong.

If Patrick is taking Tevl to one side and telling him what he feels he should do I respect him. He's not like Dean or Nassa who want to be centre of attention. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Andie aiddia (@aidoo_andrea) September 9, 2020

Some were calling for Patrick to get a job as an expert on the next series. John, too, was getting praise for not taking part in the “really immature” conversations about whose wife fancied whom.

Thank god Patrick and John seem to be the two most mature blokes among the group, Telv closely third. They obviously haven’t learned after last years boys and girls night! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — H (@hhxmmond) September 9, 2020

Conversation had taken a sorry turn when some of the boys started discussing their wives and who they really fancied. Of course, Dean was in the thick of the wife-swapping chat.

Of course it's be Dean instigating the talk about which other wives the guys would like to swap with. It just says it all about his moral compass! ????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Yoyo ♀ ???????????????? (@YoyoS29) September 9, 2020

According to Justin, his wife Carly fancies Dean and Troy. WHUT?! Inappropriate.

So Carly fancies dean according to Justin telling the boys #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Marie Anthony ???????????????????????????? (@mlawelshgirl) September 9, 2020

The boys and girls’ nights themselves had some viewers providing their own interpretation of why they were really held. It’s all about the drama innit.

Fixed it for you John the guess-pert* “Separating them and getting the boys boozed up ensures they humiliate themselves and gives us drama” #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) September 9, 2020

The episode also featured the husbands and wives spending quality time with their in-laws. Troy met Ashley’s mother Stephanie for lunch and seemed to be drooling over his mum-in-law. It was grotesque to say the least.

“Troy perving over/full on flirting with Ashley’s mum is one of the most awkwardly inappropriate things I’ve seen on tv all year…” said one fan.

Troy perving over/full on flirting with Ashley's mum is one of the most awkwardly inappropriate things I've seen on tv all year…????????????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — juliette (@jforjuliette) September 9, 2020

Another tweeted: “Troy needs to learn that bombarding women with compliments about their physical appearance is not a substitute for a personality.” Boom!

Troy needs to learn that bombarding women with compliments about their physical appearance is not a substitute for a personality#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Aidy (@AidyWhenImGood) September 9, 2020

The comedy posts were never far away.

I am preparing my soul for an episode a year from now, saying that Troy was convicted of stalking Ashley's mum and violating the terms of the restraining order she took out against him. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 9, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 for the explosive dinner party on Thursday, but if you can’t wait to find out what happened to the season five couples, read our update.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.