Keeping Up with the Kardashians cancelled by the family after 20 seasons

It’s official: the Kardashians can’t keep it up any longer. The family at the heart of long-running docu-soap Keeping Up with the Kardashians have ‘kancelled’ the show and it will end in 2021 after its 20th season.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ mix of high-society bling and lowbrow relationship squabbles created a new template after it first aired in October 2007.

But all beauty fades and every party has to stop eventually.

The Kardashians posted the news across their social media, including to Kim’s 188 million followers on Instagram (of course).

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the family wrote.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most Importantly, a very special thank you to [executive producer] Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has featured countless iconic moments during its 18 seasons to this point, including the time mother Kris reprimanded Kim for taking a selfie while they were taking Khloe to prison to serve a sentence for violating a drink-driving probation.

Another classic moment was when hiphop star Kanye West proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday.

The show has spawned 12 spin-off series on E! including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to E! for its 19th season on 17th September, and it will be available in the UK on Hayu from 18th September. The “19th” season is what would have been the continuation of 18th season if it hadn’t been affected by the pandemic.

It will give viewers an insight into how the family dealt with the COVID-19 lockdown, but will not cover Kanye West’s recent activities after Kim revealed his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

You can read our analysis of why Keeping Up with the Kardashians was cancelled here.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix. You can also watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on hayu, who is currently offering a free one month trial.

