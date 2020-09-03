Ant and Dec confirm SMTV reunion is already filmed

Ant and Dec have finally confirmed they have reunited with Cat Deeley for SM:TV Live.

Advertisement

The gang have already got back together to film a show looking back on their SM:TV Live years and reflecting on the highlights.

During an interview on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 this morning, the pair revealed the good news, with Dec saying: “There’s definitely an SM:TV reunion. We’ve filmed a show looking back at the story of SMTV and how it came about. That’s going to be on later in the year. We’ve recorded that already.”

He added that, when they were filming the special, they discussed the possibility of bringing the show back for a one-off full episode.

“We said, ‘We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on. I don’t know, let’s see. We’d love to do it but I don’t know if we can.”

Ant and Dec co-hosted the children’s TV show with Cat Deeley from 1998 to 2001.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

During the same interview with Ball, the pair also discussed the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity 2020, which has been relocated to a castle in Wales due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We normally go to New South Wales. And now we’re going to North Wales. It’s very 2020, isn’t it?” said Ant. “It’s going to be fun! I think there’ll be a curiosity from everybody watching to see what it’s like. And as for all the celebrities on it, let’s just see what happens! I’ll bring the thermos!”

And when asked if the pair would be presenting together forever, Dec opened up about the duo’s friendship across three decades.

“One of the main things for us is that we’ve always had a career built on friendship – it’s not a friendship build on a career. It has a much firmer footing, I think, than some TV relationships. It always come down to the very fact at the end that you love each other. We’re best friends and we’ve been through everything together.

“Yeah, you do go through periods where you take each other for granted. We went through a period where our friendship wasn’t where it should have been. But ultimately we got it back on track by sitting down and talking. We got it all back on track. And now, 30 years in, we’re probably stronger than we’ve ever been.”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.