ITV announced that Piers Morgan’s Life Stories would be returning to the network this autumn.

The Good Morning Britain host will be back for two 60-minute specials dedicated to two celebrities on September 13th.

Speaking of Piers’ return, Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe, said: “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories are always an in-depth and sincere look into fascinating characters’ lives, and these two won’t disappoint.”

So who exactly will be joining Piers on stage? Here’s everything you need to know about the two extraordinary guests.

Who’s on Piers Morgan’s life stories?

The chat show host will be joined by two very special celebs this Autumn. He’ll first sit down with FA Cup Winner turned Actor, Vinnie Jones, before spending an evening with national hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Speaking of the two guests, Piers said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be interviewing two such great British characters. I’ve known Vinnie for over 30 years and Captain Tom for just a few months, but I’m a huge admirer of the way both men have handled the highs and lows of their lives and these promise to be very emotional and inspiring shows.”

Vinnie Jones

In 2009, Vinnie Jones joined Piers Morgan on Life Stories. Vinnie was at the top of his game having swapped his football career for a life in Hollywood.

Sitting in the audience for the interview was Tanya – Vinnie’s childhood sweetheart and the love of his life. Ten years on, in July, 2019, Vinnie’s life was turned upside down when Tanya tragically died, aged just 53, after a six-year battle with cancer.

In a new intimate Life Stories special, the first time a guest has ever returned, Vinnie will re-join Piers as he talks about how his life has changed irrevocably since his last appearance on the show, trying to come to terms with grieving for the loss of his soulmate, Tanya and what the future now holds.

Just finished the most heart-breaking, emotional & inspiring Life Stories interview I’ve ever done. Thank you ⁦@VinnieJones65⁩ for being so unbelievably open & honest. You did your beloved Tanya proud. Airs on ITV this Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/fxP0RzXKjw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2020

Captain Sir Tom Moore

The British officer will join Piers in the studio.

The pair have spoken regularly on Good Morning Britain, and this time he’ll be discussing his remarkable life from WW2 hero to a 2020 national inspiration.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK found a new hero in Captain Sir Tom Moore who decided to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise £1000 for NHS charities.

Almost immediately Captain Tom became a global inspiration and truly captured the hearts of the nation as he raised over £30 million pounds.

Not one to slow down as he approached his 100th birthday, he even featured on a charity single which topped the UK music charts.

The UK Government recognised Captain Tom’s achievements and by special nomination from the Prime Minister he was awarded the Knight Bachelor.

HRH The Queen even came out of lockdown to award Captain Tom his Knighthood in person.

Piers Morgan's Life Stories returns to ITV on September 13th at 8pm.