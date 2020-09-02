Kris breaks down as pandemic keeps her from MJ in Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser

A new clip has been revealed from the upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as the family cope with the challenges and isolation of the coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

Reality streaming platform hayu has released the clip ahead of season 18B’s release later this month, showing Kris arrange a virtual lunch for everyone to enjoy.

“We are at another week of quarantine,” Kris says. “It’s going to be a while until we get together for a big family dinner again, so I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call, I think it will be really fun.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

She added: “I don’t know about you guys but I have good days and bad days but it’s about just not being able to see you guys, I get really sad.”

The family vents their frustration about how long this difficult situation could continue, before things take an emotional turn as Kris thinks about her mother, MJ, also known as Mary Jo Shannon.

“The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down and we just drive around to just some familiar spots,” Kris recalls while fighting back tears.

She continues: “It was good. I just miss her, I feel so bad because she’s so lonely and she’s been in that apartment for, I don’t know, two months because of her fracture.”

Check out the clip below:

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 took a mid-season hiatus as the pandemic reached its peak earlier this year, so fans will be keen to see how the iconic family has been coping.

Advertisement

The brand new season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians is available on hayu on Friday 18th September. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.