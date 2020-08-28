When is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 released? Here’s what you need to know

Drag Race fans were left gagging last week when RuPaul confirmed that new series of Drag Race and All Stars were on the horizon as well as new seasons of Untucked.

The drag queen extraordinaire may have only just crowned Shea Couleé as All Stars 5 winner, but a sixth series of All Stars has officially been commissioned and, if rumours are to be believed, it may be back on our screens sooner than we thought.

For all the latest news on when we’ll see the next batch of All Stars returning to the workroom, read on.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 released?

There’s been no official word yet as of when All Stars season six will begin filming let alone when it will premiere. However, Drag Race series four runner-up and All Stars 2 contestant Phi Phi O’Hara (real name Jaremi Carey) has hinted that the production process may have already begun.

Replying to fans who were speculating as to whether Phi Phi would compete in All Stars 6, he wrote: “I’ll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don’t deserve me. But I know the cast of 6….and…well…”

He later responded to another tweet asking him if they’ve casted season six already, saying: “It’s casted they leave soon.”

I'll NEVER do All Stars EVER they don't deserve me. But I know the cast of 6…………………and……..well……???? https://t.co/UcjfrpxGPp — Jaremi ???? (@JustJaremi) August 6, 2020

Shadiness aside, does this mean filming on season six is scheduled to begin in the near future? If so, how will COVID-19 affect production?

All Stars 5, which aired in June, was broadcast over a year since the previous season ended, which means we may hopefully see All Stars 6 on our screens in September 2021, without factoring in delays caused by COVID-19.

We’ll be updating this page with any rolling news that comes in, so watch this space for answers!

How can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 in the UK?

Nothing has been officially confirmed regarding where All Stars 6 will air on the UK, but it’s likely to be Netflix, which has been the home of all previous All Stars seasons to date.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 cast

While Phi Phi O’Hara has revealed to fans that All Stars 6 has cast its queens, there’s been no official news as of yet.

Speaking to EW, co-showrunner and executive producer Mandy Salangsang spilled the tea on how they pick All Stars contestants, saying: “We track the queens and their careers and stay in touch with them as they’re conquering the world.

“We know who’s interested in coming back, and that’s something we look at: who really wants to play? Who has experienced a real glow-up? We start throwing names out. It’s people we want to see and watch on TV competing against one another.”

Predicting which queens will be taking part in All Stars 6 is a difficult task, considering All Stars 5 featured contestants from Drag Race seasons one up to 10.

That hasn’t stopped fans from hazarding a guess, with some throwing the names of Asia O’Hara (season 10), Jan (season 12), Scarlett Envy (season 11), Kameron Michaels (season 10), Silky Ganache (season 11), Plastique Tiara (season 11) and Ginger Minj (season 7 and All Stars 2) into the ring.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, season nine and 10 contestant Eureka O’Hara and season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen both said they’d be keen to take part in future All Stars seasons.

“I think it would just depend on where I’m at,” Eureka said. “I think that we’re all kind of busy and who knows where the world’s at at this time.”

