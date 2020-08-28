Why Married at First Sight Australia’s Justin and Carly didn’t work out – and where they are now

While reality fans have been starved of fresh dating content this year, E4 has brought back Married at First Sight Australia for the summer, with 11 new couples looking for love.

With season five currently airing on the channel, this wild dating show sees love experts pair 22 singletons with their perfect match, with the couples needing to decide whether to ‘marry’ each other during their first meeting.

But whatever happened to Sydney-based Justin Fischer and Carly Bowyer from Melbourne? Here’s everything you need to know about the couple and where they are now.

What happened to Justin and Carly?

In the show’s sixth episode, we saw 41-year-old entrepreneur Justin paired up with 32-year-old marketing manager Carly, with the pair ‘marrying’ in a commitment ceremony upon meeting.

The pair jetted off on their honeymoon to Vanuatu in Oceania, but soon realised that they weren’t meant to be after all, with Carly criticising her new husband for being over confident and seeing the 41-year-old’s single status as “a little bit of a red flag”.

The pair broke up before a final decision on the marriage was made.

Where is Justin now?

Since appearing on the show, Justin has been spending more time with his daughters and developing his soft serve ice cream business, judging by his Instagram.

Back in November, Justin was seen spending time with New Zealand’s Married at First Sight season three contestant Rose, posting on Instagram: “MAFS wife swapping goes international. Had a great day and glad you liked your tour of Sydney’s eastern suburbs” with a kiss emoji.

While the reality contestants could just be friends, many fans have taken to the comments to say otherwise, with one commenter writing, “Stunning couple” and another saying: “That’s what you call a perfect match!”

Where is Carly now?

Carly is currently in a relationship with Neighbours’ actor Neil Goldsmith and the pair are expecting their first child together.

In June, Carly announced the news on Instagram with a picture of the pair holding a sonogram. “WE’RE HAVING A BABY! In what’s been a crazy 2020, we see a little baby light at the end of the tunnel,” she wrote. “We’re over the moon and can’t wait to meet our little Biscuit.”

Carly still works in marketing, but also hosts a podcast about “the tales of the dating jungle” titled Finding a Unicorn.

