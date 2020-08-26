Which Selling Sunset agent are you? Take our quiz to find out!

Fans of Selling Sunset have not only been enjoying the Netflix show, but they’ve also been heavily debating who is their favourite agent.

Advertisement

With such a vast Selling Sunset cast, the possibilities of who to back are endless: are you rooting for loyal Christine Quinn, romantic Mary Fitzgerald or newcomer Chrishell Stause? And with all the drama, sides can change increasingly quickly.

But have you ever wondered which agent you would be if you were in the centre of the drama?

Look no further than our Selling Sunset personality quiz!

Below, you will find out in our quiz – but make sure you answer it honestly, as the results are very telling indeed!

So, are you an Amanza Smith? A Maya Vander? Or are you even one of the Oppenheim brothers? Play on to find out.

Selling Sunset has been a runaway success on Netflix, launching earlier in the year but only really becoming popular over lockdown.

We follow the lives of The Oppenheim Group as they try to make their millions by selling on some seriously luxurious homes in the Hollywood Hills.

Seasons one and two introduced us to the team, and it wasn’t soon before we had drama a-plenty.

Christine Quinn almost quit Selling Sunset after her explosive fight with Mary Fitzgerald.

As we wait for season four, it seems we could have a big change-up in the cast.

Firstly, Christine has added fuel to the fire that she’s quitting the show.

And as she spilled the beans on her own future, she also hinted there was a breaking up of The Oppenheim Group completely.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The agent suggested Brett Oppenheim had quit the brokerage, moving on to other projects.

Advertisement

Christine suggested there could be a “battle of the brokerages” soon as Brett and Jason head in different directions.