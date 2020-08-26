Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim sets record straight after rumours about agents on Netflix show

Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset fame has spoken out about scripted nature of the show after rumours emerged suggesting that some of the cast only received their real estate licences just before filming began.

In a statement, the President and founder of The Oppenheim Group disputed claims that some of the Selling Sunset cast became brokers for the sake of the show.

“Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine were licensed and successful real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group many years prior to filming our show,” he said to RadioTimes.com.

“Amanza worked with us as a designer, and has been a close friend of Mary’s and mine for many years. Chrishell was a practicing agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming Selling Sunset. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many deals before joining the team in 2018.”

“Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts,” he continued, directly addressing whether Selling Sunset is real or scripted.

“Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents.”

Chrishell Stause, whose divorce from Justin Hartley was documented throughout season three, recently addressed these rumours also, posting a snap of her 2016 realtor licence on Instagram.

“People keep trying to hate on the show, which means it’s a huge success! Lol! This post is still on my IG proving I have been licensed and working before being approached about #SellingSunset,” she wrote. “Working all day showing clients properties in the heat and writing up my new listing to hit the market tomorrow! Busy! Thanks for watching though.”

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether Selling Sunset will be back for another series, but with season three placing within the top 10 most watched series since its release earlier this month, we’d be surprised if the Oppenheim agents didn’t return for more house viewings.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.