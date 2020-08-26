Selling Sunset’s Christine considered leaving the Oppenheim Group after explosive fight

Christine Quinn has revealed that after filming wrapped on season three of Selling Sunset, she didn’t hear a peep out of her former BFF Mary Fitzgerald. The rivalry at The Oppenheim Group had taken its toll.

Mary has been the subject of much of her colleagues’ ire in season three, due to their feelings she was being favoured and receiving all the plum listings from real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim.

According to Good Housekeeping, Mary and Jason dated for six months and he commented that they were good friends then, but after the break-up they were “much closer now”, adding that it was obvious “she’s bringing more money into this brokerage and selling more properties than anyone else”.

Christine was so disenchanted with life at The Oppenheim Group she hinted that season three might be the end of her reign as the show’s Queen Bee, a thought she repeated in an interview with OK! Magazine.

“We are all strong women in business and yes, of course, we argue,” said Christine. “But we’re also friends in real life. Mary [Fitzgerald] was my BFF when the series started, but so much has happened in between and so many rifts have occurred.”

Christine revealed that, despite their friendship getting frosty after filming, she and Mary were in a better place now.

“I hadn’t seen any of the cast for months because of lockdown, but we finally got together last week to celebrate the launch of season three. We had a really good chat. When filming stopped, I didn’t really get any calls from Mary so it was good to reignite our friendship.”

Christine’s flirtation with the exit door was just that – a flirtation. Now she is teasing season four of Selling Sunset as the “juiciest” ever, which is great news for fans as it does seem to be confirmation that the show will return to Netflix in 2021, even if the streaming giant is yet to announce it officially.

Selling Sunset has become one of the jewels in Netflix’s crown. Having premiered just 18 months ago it became a guilty pleasure for millions during the COVID-19 lockdown. Selling Sunset season three premiered on 7th August.

