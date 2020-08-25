If Selling Sunset left you craving more real estate drama, then you’re in luck – brand new reality series Million Dollar Beach House is coming to Netflix and it’s bringing big commissions, confrontational conversations and amazing properties with it.

The new series follows five real estate brokers working in the Hamptons, outside of New York as they compete to sell some of the state’s most expensive properties, which judging by the trailer, can lead to some pretty tense conversations within the firm – Nest Seekers International.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

When is Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix?

You’ll be able to stream this brand new reality series on Netflix from Wednesday 25th August onwards.

What is Million Dollar Beach House about?

Million Dollar Beach House follows a group of young and hungry agents trying to sell luxury listings in the Hamptons – so think Selling Sunset, but it’s set just outside of New York.

Known for being a holiday destination for the rich city-dwellers in the Big Apple, the Hamptons is full of seven-figure properties located directly on the beach – many of which these agents are trying to flog.

“With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition,” Netflix teases. “Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and not without personal drama between the agents.”

The series sees five brokers hustle from Memorial Day to Labor Day in the US, buying and selling properties for clients.

Million Dollar Beach House cast

The brokers who feature on the series are all registered with Nest Seekers International in Southampton, New York.

The Million Dollar Beach House cast includes James Giugliano, who’s sold the most expensive property out of all agents at £35 million, JB Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Noel Roberts and Peggy Zabakolas – who comes in second in terms of sale prices, having sold a $22 million beach house.

Million Dollar Beach House trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Million Dollar Beach House earlier in August, showing off the swanky haunts found in Hampton and featuring the brokers, who “in a perfect world, will break $1 million in commission”.

