Mary Berry to revisit childhood home in Countryfile – how to watch

Queen of baking, Mary Berry, is set to revisit her childhood home in a one-off episode of Countryfile.

The ex-Great British Bake Off judge will be joining Matt Baker for the episode, which will be dedicated to her life farming, and how growing up in rural England has helped shape her career.

So when is it on? How can you watch it? And more importantly, what exactly will Mary and Matt be getting up to in the special episode?

Here’s everything you need to know about Mary Berry’s Countryfile.

How to watch Mary Berry’s Countryfile special

Countryfile airs on Sundays at 7pm on BBC One. Countryfile: Mary Berry special will take place on Sunday August 30th.

The episode will then be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer, for those who missed it live – or if you’re like us and are totally obsessed so need to watch it a few times!

What will Mary Berry’s Countryfile episode be about?

For one hour, Mary will look at some of her earliest memories as a young farmer as well as her career today.

The 85-year-old will be showing off some skills, with viewers getting to see the baking queen in ways we’ve never seen her before.

We’ll watch as she tackles a number of tasks on the farm, such as creating produce, going on the hunt for edible fungi, rounding up a bull and his herd, and trying out cheesemaking.

Mary will also return to her childhood home, and visit farmers’ markets in the hope of shedding light and encouraging local businesses.

Speaking about the one-off special, she said: “Countryfile, for me, is an iconic programme. I was immensely honoured to be asked to be guest editor and loved every moment.

“I am passionate about seeking the very best local produce and how important food education is. ‘Having grown up during the war, it made me realise the importance of home grown produce’.”

And it sounds like Matt has been teaching her some of his skills, with Mary adding: “I have learnt so much and had no idea that Matt Baker had secret BBQ skills!”

Countryfile: Mary Berry Special will air Sunday August 30th at 7pm on BBC One.