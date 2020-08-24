Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz clarifies Justin Hartley comments

Season three of Netflix‘s Selling Sunset proved to be a dramatic and entertaining watch for reality fans during lockdown, partly due to controversial Selling Sunset cast member Davina Potratz and her “calls it how she sees it” personality.

Advertisement

The Oppenheim Group agent, who was upgraded to a regular cast member in season two, was criticised by fans for appearing to defend Justin Hartley at Christine Quinn’s wedding and saying that there were “two sides” to the couple’s split.

However, Davina has finally set the record straight, insisting that she wasn’t defending Justin after all.

Speaking to Variety, the real estate agent said: “I was really taking a neutral stance. That was my thinking and I’m not in any way defending Justin and not supporting Chrishell. I absolutely support Chrishell.”

“She knows that and I was really just trying to take a neutral stance. And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have any information, so I really can’t say.’ I was trying to learn more about what had happened so I could relate a little bit more and be more empathetic that way,” she added.

“I’m not defending Justin. I don’t know what happened. I think it was a little bit maybe misunderstood.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Selling Sunset season three saw Chrishell and Justin’s divorce after two years of marriage, with The Oppenheim Group agent admitting that she was “blind-sided” by his request to split, which he apparently sent her via text.

However during Christine wedding, Davina attracted flack from the public after questioning whether Stause had really been blind-sided by the divorce and suggested that she couldn’t support her as she didn’t know the full story.

When asked whether she’d received ‘a villain’s cut’ in season three, Potratz she didn’t think producers did so intentionally.

“I think that there are just thousands of hours of footage and they have to narrow it down. So I don’t think Adam [DiVello, Selling Sunset creator] is intentionally trying to give me such an edit,” she said.

She continued: “I think that he just made the show as entertaining and dramatic as possible, and, I did say those things. You don’t see the whole conversation, you don’t see how the other person reacted.”

Advertisement

Potratz also hinted that we may not see her at The Oppenheim Group offices next season – when asked whether she would start her own brokerage, the agent said: “I am considering that. I haven’t made any decisions though.”