Bruno Tonioli to return to Strictly Come Dancing for end of 2020 series

Will Bruno Tonioli appear on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing? Absolutely, yes!

Although it was feared Bruno would miss some episodes due to Coronavirus travel restrictions, the judge will appear virtually throughout the series. He’s also set to appear in the final and semi-final of the competition in person.

As the BBC has confirmed: “Bruno will be keeping a close eye on the series throughout the run and will be involved remotely in the Sunday night Results show each week, from across the pond. Plus, Bruno will be making his grand return to the show full time towards the end of the series.”

Bruno added: “I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can’t wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I’m excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!”

Bruno – who has featured on Strictly since the show started – also appears as a judge of Dancing with the Stars (the US version of Strictly). In previous years, he flew between the countries each week to honour both commitments.

Head Strictly judge Shirley Ballas previously indicated she thought Tonioli would appear in every episode of the 2020 series. “All I can say is, I’ve known Bruno 11 years. If there is a way to fly backwards and forwards, he will find the way,” she said at this year’s TV BAFTA awards.

She continued: “If he has to walk on water, he will. But if it’s not safe, then that’s a different situation but I know Bruno and Bruno will fly his little arms. I love him so much and I know he will give his all to get there.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.