Supermarket Sweep returns with six celebrity specials – here’s how you can hit the aisles

After a successful first series fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal, Supermarket Sweep is returning to our screens for season two, moving from ITV2 to ITV.

The classic game show was rebooted last year after 13 years, with shoppers tasked with carrying out a speedy food-sweep in a bid to win a variety of cash prizes.

ITV are spicing things up for season two however, with six celebrity specials airing later in the year featuring the likes of Joel Dommett, Denise Van Outen, Scarlett Moffatt, Jacqueline Jossa, Harry Redknapp, Paul Merson and even a Gavin & Stacey reunion!

With Jennie McAlpine returning to voice the supermarket tannoy, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series, when it’s returning, which celebs are taking to the aisles and how you can apply to be on the show.

When is Supermarket Sweep back?

ITV has confirmed that Supermarket Sweep will be returning to screens weekdays from 1st September. The regular series will be followed by six celebrity specials, set for release later this year.

The host has hinted this could be sooner than later, as he shared a post hinting that filming had finished for the series.

“And just like that we finished sweeping! Series 2 of @supersweeptv coming VERY SOON to @itv,” he captioned a photo of his cardboard cut out in the bin.

The reboot started last year, airing at 8pm on ITV2. Having proved a hit, the show has now been promoted to ITV, running for 25 episodes.

It will take a coveted daytime slot, which means there’ll be lots to watch on those coffee breaks while working from home.

What are the games on Supermarket Sweep?

Supermarket Sweep sees teams of two enter a set kitted out to look just like a real supermarket, with a little help from Tesco.

Each team starts with 60 seconds on their clock, and they have to answer food-related questions to build up more time, before going on a trolley dash, trying to grab as many products as possible.

In the end it’s all about the value of the goods in your trolley, as the highest goes through to the Super Sweep to win a prize.

ITV

How do you apply for Supermarket Sweep?

One of the most loved games of the 90s, Supermarket Sweep has always been one of the shows we all want to get involved with.

And luckily for viewers, casting for the 2020 series is now open, and you could get a chance to take part in the show and win some amazing prizes.

Producers say: “We are looking for fun, outgoing and dynamic pairs of couples, friends, school and work mates or family duos to take part in Supermarket Sweep.”

To apply, email gameshow-casting@ You must be 18+ to apply. Ts and Cs apply.

Who is the host?

Following its reboot last year, Rylan-Clark Neal will continue to present the show, originally hosted by Dale Winton.

Speaking of the new series, he said: “I had the time of my life making Supermarket Sweep. I have been so touched by the genuine warmth people had for the show. Taking Sweep to ITV is a dream come true and I can’t wait to welcome shoppers of all ages into our store.”

Corrie star Jennie McAlpine will be returning to lend her voice the supermarket tannoy as well as occasionally joining Rylan on the shop floor.

In a press release, McAlpine said: “Getting to help out in Rylan’s supermarket last year was a dream. I had so much fun. It’s an absolute joy to be heading back for more dashing round the aisles and pick and mix!”

Will there be a celebrity version?

Showbiz fans are in luck, as it has also been confirmed that the new run of episodes will feature six celebrity specials.

A whole host of celebrity pairs will be taking to the trolleys, from The Masked Singer‘s Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen, to I’m A Celebrity winners Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa.

We’re also set to see a mother-daughter Gavin & Stacey reunion on the show, with Melanie Walters (Gwen) and Joanna Page (Stacey) teaming up to take on the supermarket.

Other celebs set to compete include JLS’ JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, football legends Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, as well as sports presenter Gabby and former rugby player Kenny Logan.

Additional famous shoppers taking place in the series are as follows:

Love Actually’s Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus

Presenters Joe Swash and Radzi Chinyanganya

The Saturday’s Frankie Bridge and her footballer husband Wayne Bridge

Football stars John Barnes and David Seaman

Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson

Loose Women’s Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha

Soap stars Rita Simons and Chizzy Akudolu

Emmerdale’s Jenny Ryan and Matthew Wolfenden

BBC Radio 1 DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his son, Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp

The Chase’s Jenny Ryan and TOWIE’s Megan McKenna

Supermarket Sweep airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV from 1st September, with the Celebrity specials airing later in the year. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.