How much did Christine’s Selling Sunset wedding cost? Planner shares behind-the-scenes details

If you’ve already binged all of Selling Sunset season three since it dropped on Netflix, on August 7th, then you would have seen Christine Quinn’s gothic, winter-wonderland themed wedding to her millionaire tech beau Christian Richard.

Advertisement

From a cake, which looked as though it was bleeding out when cut, to ever-shifting LED walls, four-foot-tall gargoyle ice sculptures, and a macabre art installation for cocktail hour, it’s safe to say this wedding was far from basic.

Christine even designed her own wedding dress, opting for a feathered black gown instead of a traditional white dress.

And the whole thing was planned in just two months.

So exactly how much did Christine’s Selling Sunset wedding cost?

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Event planner Lisa Lafferty – who featured on the show and was also responsible for putting together Christine’s equally OTT engagement party – has revealed some behind-the-scenes details from Christine’s wedding, including how much it set the estate agent back.

Speaking to The Oprah Magazine, Lafferty revealed there was no monetary cap when it came to Christine’s dream wedding.

“She said, ‘The budget’s love.’ They were very generous with their budget,” Lafferty explained.

“It was absolutely over a million dollar wedding. We did everything custom and couture for her, because her style is kind of wild. We were able to take risks.”

Speaking of Christine’s couture gown, she added: “She wanted to be different. She’s always stood out. She wanted to be an individual, and not go to the standard white wedding dress.”

Netflix

Thw two-month deadline, along with Quinn’s need for gown to be black did throw a spanner in the works, however, as designers initially turned her down.

Lafferty continued: “Designers like Vera Wang said, ‘That’s not going to happen. There’s no way you can get this kind of dress made in two months.'”

Ultimately, Christine worked with designer Galia Lahav to design two black gowns.

While fans were treated to some seriously jaw dropping scenes from the wedding day, which wasn’t short of drama – with newly-separated Chrishell Stause storming out after Davina Portratz brought up Crishell and Justin’s divorce – Lafferty says there was a lot viewers didn’t see.

Quinn previously told People magazine that she was annoyed the real beauty of her wedding wasn’t shown due to the plot line, saying: “I understand they wanted to get certain storylines in there, but this was actually my day. This was my day, and I was just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated, unfortunately.”

She added: “I’m not going to lie, I was crying when I watched it. I was like, ‘This is not my wedding, this is not my wedding.'”

Some of the elements that weren’t shown on the Netflix show include Christine’s floral arrangement containing lilies of the valley, which are known to be poisonous if ingested; breakable skulls as party favours with a custom calligraphy note inside from the bride and groom, saying: “’Til death do us part”; and ice cubes containing black roses.

Lafferty says the bride and groom even entered to a faux thunderstorm complete with lightning and thunder effects, and matching LED panels.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset seasons one-three are streaming now on Netflix – check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.