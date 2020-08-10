Sarah and Telv’s heartbreaking Married at First Sight split – and where they are now

A brand new season of Married At First Sight Australia has begun on E4, with 11 new couples looking for love on the show.

Advertisement

The wild series sees a panel of experts who match singletons based purely on the information given to them.

The 2018 series introduced viewers to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams – who looked like a match made in heaven from the moment they met. It’s been two years since the show aired, however, and a lot can happen in that time.

So was it happily ever after for them, or did things turn sour when the cameras stopped rolling?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sarah and Telv.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What happened to Sarah and Telv?

They seemed like the perfect match when they met on their wedding day. Machinery technician Telv, 35, was the “real man” 40-year-old beauty specialist Sarah needed.

But that doesn’t mean it all went smoothly, with the pair having many on-screen arguments.

After their first fight aired, viewers were left questioning why Sarah was so upset by Telv’s Snapchat use. After being accused of a major overreaction, Sarah agreed with viewers on social media saying the issue wasn’t serious enough to be questioning their future over it. She also hinted the real reason behind their fight didn’t make the edit. “Wow! You all think I was just being overly sensitive because I had my period? NO. Definitely not the case,” wrote Sarah. “I’m a strong, resilient woman and it takes a LOT to make me upset like that but of course it doesn’t make sense to you all because the real reason for the fight (which definitely wasn’t the first one we had) was completely edited out.”

Despite their differences, the pair managed to see the experiment out and said “yes” at the final decision.

E4

Where are the couple now?

They remained together for some months after the show, but sadly it just wasn’t meant to be for Sarah and Telv.

They broke up in March 2019, and things got a little serious with both appearing in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order, which prevented them from speaking publicly about one another.

Following the show, Telv’s mate, fellow MAFS groom Ryan Gallagher, spoke out about their split, saying: “They’ve both got their demons.”

Speaking in an interview with OK! magazine, he said: “He’s in Melbourne now but they’re not together.

He also commented on his and Telv’s betting habits, saying the pair used to go to the casino to escape their “lovely wives.”

While he insisted it was “just a bit of fun”, it still took its toll on Sarah.

E4

Where is Sarah now?

A lot has changed since Sarah appeared on the dating show.

Last year, she unveiled her weight loss on Instagram , sharing an image in a red Baywatch-style swimsuit, with the caption: “I used to cry but now I sweat.”

In terms of romance, it doesn’t look like Sarah is seeing anyone new, but she looks like she’s definitely living the good life, sharing bikini snaps, attending events and spending time with her bros and pals, who featured heavily on the series.

Where is Telv now?

Telv is in a new relationship with his girlfriend Katie Beever, and regularly shares photos of them on his Instagram page.

Last year, however, he revealed he was expecting his third child with a former fling he’d dated previously.

“For the people asking, YES, I’m having a baby. I was actually dating a girl last year, for a couple of months, a few months, she’s not just a random,” he explained in a video.

Advertisement

“Since knowing her we’ve actually become pretty good friends. Our relationship is pretty good at the moment.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 starts on E4 at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.