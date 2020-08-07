All the shows I’m A Celebrity 2020 might look like now the location has been changed to the UK

News broke today that I’m A Celebrity 2020 would be taking place in the UK this year instead of Australia, where it’s been filmed for the past 18 years.

After a bit of confusion and wondering how this year’s celebrities might feel about missing out on a free tan (poor things) and eating some very exotic bugs, the new location got us thinking: what exactly will the show look like this year?

And that’s when we thought about all the other UK-based shows with a similar vibe.

Could this year’s series be another version of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins – which sees five ex-Special Forces putting men and women through it to recreate the SAS secret selection process?

Imagine: Ant and Dec decked out in militant gear and shouting demands at the celebs in the style of Ant Middleton. We can almost picture it.

This year, the Channel 4 show took place in the remote Scottish island of Raasay which has a population of 192.

With the location for I’m A Celeb not yet confirmed, and previous rumours that the show could be filmed in Scotland this year, it’s a little eerie how similar they could look.

Or perhaps, I’m A Celebrity… 2020 will take us down memory lane with a kind of grown-up spin on children’s show Raven.

The CBBC series aired from 2002 to 2010 and saw groups of six children, known as warriors, completing tasks until there was only one standing and they were given the title of Ultimate Warrior.

Like SAS, Raven was also filmed in Scotland, which is sounding more and more like a possible location now that we come to think of it.

But how then will the celebs cope with the sub-zero temperatures in Autumn?

We can’t imagine the campmates swanning around in bikinis or shorts, so will they instead be rocking fake furs and animal hides to keep their bits warm, similar to drama series Vikings and Game of Thrones?

ITV have confirmed the show is being filmed from a ruined castle in the countryside this year, so although it won’t be plush like Castle Stokeworth or Bear Island, we do expect to see some high towers, a possible drawbridge, and a maybe a flag of some sort just to give it that authentic feel.

We can’t deny this year’s show is giving us major medieval feels. Think: Crystal Maze Medieval Zone with knights, castles and ugly witches.

With a lack of exotic creepy crawlies and snakes, it’s possible the team will have to rely on more creative ways to scare the campmates….

But say ITV weren’t to honour this type of theme ( we mean our hopes and dreams), would we then be getting our own, UK version of France’s Fort Boyard?

The show has a very similar feel to Crystal Maze, however, focuses more on physical and endurance challenges, as contestants compete to win prize money.

If this was the case, we imagine a mix of Fort Boyard and Channel 4’s Eden, which featured 23 participants living for a year in a remote part of Scotland, attempting to build a self-sufficient community.

Obviously we don’t expect producers to leave the celebrities out in the wild for a whole year (although that would make very good TV), but we do anticipate the celebs having to work hard for basic necessities, as usual with I’m A Celebrity.

And who does survival better than our very own Bear Grylls?

The British, former SAS serviceman is known for his high intensity shows such as The Island with Bear Grylls and his latest show World’s Toughest Race.

Both shows have foreign locations, however, in 2018, Bear did spend two days in Commando Ridge in Cornwall with boxing champion Anthony Joshua for an ITV special that saw AJ take on all that Mother Nature has to offer in the UK.

Maybe this year’s I’m A Celebrity… will follow in the footsteps of a Bear Grylls show, just without Bear – unless of course ITV are considering adding him to the series in some shape or form…

With the series taking place on home turf this year, we imagine it to feel a lot like some of the shows we’ve come to love over the years.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.