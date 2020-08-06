When is season 3 of Selling Sunset released? All you need to know about the Netflix series

Binge-watchers will be delighted to know Netflix‘s property-peddling reality series Selling Sunset is returning for a third season.

After the release of season two in May, season three will follow the lives of the estate agents at the Oppenheim Group’s brokerage firm as they continue to share the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives.

More good news for fans of Selling Sunset is that filming was completed before the pandemic hit, meaning we’re unlikely to suffer a drought before the next series.

Now the trailer has revealed glimpses of what’s in store, including Chrishell Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley, Christine Quinn’s wedding – which is apparently the “craziest thing” Jason has ever seen – and plenty of infighting and, of course, sales from the team.

The third season is now available to binge on Netflix, and if you’re like us, you will need to catch up with your Selling Sunset cast favourites – even if there are rumours of Christine leaving and Maya moving on to other adventures too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Selling Sunset season three.

When is Selling Sunset season 3 out on Netflix?

Given there was over a year between the release of the first season and the second, you’d be forgiven for expecting a similar wait this time round – but the third season came a lot sooner than we’d thought it would – and in our Selling Sunset review, it’s the most dramatic series yet.

Netflix announced on May 22nd 2020 – the same day the second season was released – that a third season would arrive on Friday, August 7, 2020.

And if you need a Selling Sunset recap, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered – and we’ve got all the reasons why Maya is the true queen of The Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset season 3 trailer

The trailer for Selling Sunset season three arrived in July, promising plenty of real estate and relationship drama.

Champagne corks pop as the agents close on luxury homes (even selling a $45 million house) – where they make a pretty hefty commission – but tensions mount between some of the cast, with a fiery clash between Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald also featuring in the trailer.

“I never start the drama,” the clip sees Christine announce. “I just finish it.” Amen sister.

Selling Sunset season 3 cast: Who’s returning?

The newly-released trailer reveals who from the Selling Sunset cast will be back for more in season three.

As well as Christine, Chrishelle and Mary, the video shows Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and the rest of the team all hard at work (and play).

How real is Selling Sunset?

There’s been a lot made about whether Selling Sunset is real or scripted. Well, it’s probably as real as TOWIE or Made in Chelsea.

Christine recently admitted that one of her recent storylines was faked during an interview with Holly and Phil on This Morning. While viewers thought we had witnessed her meet her future husband Christian for the first time, Christine admits that actually they had been dating for months before that scene was filmed.

“That was amped up a little, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I actually met him through a girlfriend of mine, but Mary spun this story that he was a client. We were dating for three months and then we bought a house together, but television is fun.”

Selling Sunset seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix