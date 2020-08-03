Strictly’s AJ Pritchard set for I’m A Celebrity line-up appearance

Last week saw the news that I’m a Celebrity would return for its 2oth season this year despite the coronavirus pandemic – and, unsurprisingly, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive since.

One of the names heavily linked to the series is former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard – with sources claiming that he has held talks with show bosses about making the trip down under.

Pritchard confirmed earlier this year that he would be leaving the BBC One dancing show after four years, but it seems he is not leaving the reality TV life behind him completely, with a deal reportedly very close.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Strictly would like to think that no one leaves the show and goes on to bigger things, but AJ will be very popular in the jungle and it’ll be a good platform for him.

“His deal is all but done and ITV are delighted they’ve been able to prise him away from their rivals.”

And another star who could be heading to the jungle for this year’s series is former EastEnders actor Tamzin Outhwaite, who has reportedly also been courted for Strictly this year.

The same source claimed, “It’s early days with Tamzin but she’s someone producers have discussed going to Oz in the autumn — and she’s told pals she is 100 per cent not taking part in Strictly.

“There’s some way to go in negotiations but she’s more likely to be eating a kangaroo testicle than wearing sequins this year.”

It had been uncertain whether the show would be going ahead this year in recent weeks, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the long-running reality series will air this autumn, and to mark the show’s 20th series, the broadcaster will also show a one-off documentary, I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, looking back on I’m A Celeb’s best moments.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously said that the series “looks likely to return this year” but is planning for the show to air a month later than usual, in December.