How to watch Emmy nominations 2020 livestream

COVID-19 may have delayed or cancelled a number of events, but it’s not getting in the way of this year’s Emmy Nominations Announcement, which is being broadcast virtually this afternoon in the UK (and this morning in the US).

Hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones, the remote ceremony will see various celebrities reveal the list of nominations for each Primetime Emmy Award category, including the coveted Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor awards, and Outstanding Lead Actress awards.

With the likes of Succession‘s Brian Cox, Ozark’s Laura Linney and How to Get Away with Murder’s Viola Davis predicted to receive a nod from the Television Academy, this year’s announcements are bound to be an exciting, albeit virtual, event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Emmy Nominations 2020.

What time will the Emmy Nominations 2020 be announced?

The virtual ceremony starts at 8.30am Pacific Time or 11.30am Eastern Time today, which in the UK is 4.30pm.

You’ll be able to watch the Emmy Awards Nominations livestream on the Television Academy’s website, YouTube page and Facebook page.

We’ve included a link to the actual livestream below so you’re certain not to miss it.

Who is hosting the Emmy Awards Nominations?

SNL and Ghostbusters’ actress Leslie Jones will host the event, while a number of celebrities will be announcing the nominations, including Frozen’s Josh Gad, Orange is the new Black’s Laverne Cox and Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany.

Emmy 2020 nominations predictions

Dramas predicted to be up for the prestigious TV gong include Succession, Big Little Lies, Westworld and Ozark, while Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Chris Evans (Defending Jacob), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) are rumoured frontrunners for the Lead Actor categories.

When are the Emmy Awards?

The actual awards ceremony, where the winners are announced, is set to air on ABC in the US on Saturday 20th September 2020.

Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the event, although it’s unclear at this point whether this will also be happening virtually or in front of a crowd with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

