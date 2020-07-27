Great British Bake Off 2020 ‘to launch with longer episodes and extra ad break’

Accessibility Links

The hit culinary series will return to Channel 4 later this year

The Great British Bake Off 2018 judges and presenters

The Great British Bake Off will reportedly open with three longer episodes when it returns to Channel 4 later this year.

Fans are eager to see what the show will look like this year, as its possible the format may need to be slightly different due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such tweak could be longer episodes at the beginning of the series, as a source tells The Sun that the first three episodes of Bake Off 2020 will be extended from 75 minutes to 90, accommodating an extra advert break.

The unnamed source goes on to speculate that the motivation could be to bring in some extra money, as the economy finds itself in a highly unstable position following lockdown.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to The Great British Bake Off and Channel 4 for comment.

Bake Off fans are also keen to see how new co-presenter Matt Lucas will fare in the upcoming episodes, teaming up with Noel Fielding to keep contestants sane as they tackle some tough challenges.

The former Little Britain star is replacing Sandi Toksvig, who quit the Great British Bake Off earlier this year in order to pursue other projects.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are both returning for the competition to give their expert opinion on the ambitious showstoppers dreamt up by this year’s contestants.

It’s already been a big year for Bake Off fans, who have already been treated to a celebrity edition in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, as well as another series of spin-off Bake Off: The Professionals.

Former Bake-Off presenter Mel Giedroyc is joining the team at Channel 4, with a brand new quirky competition series titled Good With Wood, which challenges woodworkers to make grand sculptures.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 later this year. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

